GOP Lawmaker Explodes With Threats Over Paul Ryan's Criticism Of Donald Trump

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) flipped out on Tuesday over former House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan’s criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump is “unfit for office,” Ryan declared on Neil Cavuto’s Fox News show.

Furthermore, Trump has cost the party “a lot of seats” in recent years, added Ryan, who now sits on the board of Fox Corp.

Nehls, a Trump loyalist who wore a T-shirt with the ex-POTUS’ mug shot on it to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, was incensed by Ryan’s latest condemnation of Trump, who last month was convicted in his hush money trial.

CNN’s Manu Raja reported Nehls as telling him:

“Paul Ryan you’re a piece of garbage. You’re a piece of garbage and we should kick you out of the party. Don’t go spouting your mouth off and saying that you’re a conservative. You’re spitting in the face of the leader of our party. I mean grow up a little bit.”

GOP Rep. Troy Nehls, a staunch Trump supporter, told us in response to this: “Paul Ryan you’re a piece of garbage. You’re a piece of garbage and we should kick you out of the party. … Don’t go spouting your mouth off and saying that you’re a conservative. You’re spitting in the… https://t.co/2P6NuYvp4A — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 12, 2024

Authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University and author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present,” likened it to “how fascists talk.”

“Also Gangsters — these are overlapping categories,” she added on X, formerly Twitter.

How Fascists Talk. Also Gangsters--these are overlapping categories. https://t.co/h7ruE3wTbR — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) June 12, 2024

What a great political party, huh? https://t.co/KFqtI9KV2A — On Consideration (@OnConsideration) June 12, 2024

.@RepTroyNehls



You sound so… er, angry. Feelers get hurt that he criticized your false prophet? MOST OF THE US criticizes him you idiot. Paul Ryan just happens to be Republican. Cry harder. https://t.co/rNulrBUkJj — MicheleMaybe (@michele4_t) June 12, 2024

I could only read this in Macho Man Randy Savage's voice. https://t.co/lZmMTjppeq — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) June 12, 2024

