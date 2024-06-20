GOP incumbent sweep: Who won the Oklahoma U.S. House primary elections?

It was a Republican incumbent sweep across the congressional primaries in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The 2024 state primary election featured congressional, statehouse, and other state office races. The primary runoff elections for federal, county, and state offices will be on August 27.

Here is a rundown of the winners of the five U.S. House races.

More: Oklahoma primary election results

1st Congressional District

Incumbent Representative Kevin Hern handily won the Republican primary election in Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District with 87% of the vote against Paul Royse. Hern is seeking his fourth consecutive term.

On the Democratic ballot, Dennis Baker beat out Evelyn Rogers, 59.2% to 40.8%.

2nd Congressional District

Representative Josh Brecheen did not face a challenger in the primary election. The general election will pit him against Democrat Brandon Wade and independent Ronnie Hopkins. Brecheen was elected to the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2022 after previously serving in the 6th State Senate district from 2010 to 2018.

3rd Congressional District

Representative Frank Lucas has served in Congress since 1994 as the Dean of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation. He has never received less than 61.1% of the vote in a primary, and the streak remained alive as he won 73% of the vote over challengers Darren Hamilton (13.9%) and Robin Carder (13.1%).

He is running unopposed in the general election, meaning he will automatically serve another two-year term in Congress.

Republican U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided October 11, 2022.

4th Congressional District

In the state’s most expensive and highest-watched GOP primary, Representative Tom Cole, who has served since 2003 and chairs the House Appropriations Committee, won decisively over Paul Bondar. He garnered 64.6% of the vote to Bondar’s 25.8%.

He will face Democratic primary winner Mary Brannon, who beat Kody Macaulay 60.7% to 39.3%, and independent James Stacy.

5th Congressional District

There was no Republican or Democratic primary for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District. Incumbent Rep. Stephanie Bice, who has served since 2020, and Democrat Madison Horn will square off in the general election on Nov. 5

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Oklahoma primary results: GOP incumbents sweep U.S. House elections