GOP House, Senate leaders won't seek reelection

Mar. 12—The Republican leaders of both chambers of the New Mexico Legislature will not seek reelection — a stunning development that leaves the vastly outnumbered GOP caucuses with a big void at the helm as they struggle to make inroads at the state Capitol.

Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca of Belen announced he decided not to run for another term after "much deliberation and prayer" and conversations with his family.

While House Minority Leader Ryan Lane of Aztec did not issue a formal announcement, he did not file papers to run in the June primary election by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, according to a candidate portal operated by the Secretary of State's Office.

Baca, a practicing attorney and a U.S. Navy veteran, took office in 2017 after he defeated then-Senate Majority Leader Michael Sanchez, D-Belen, in 2016. Senate Republicans chose Baca as minority leader in 2020, replacing former Sen. Stuart Ingle of Portales, who had held the role for nearly two decades.

In a statement, Baca said it was clear to him the "greatest good" he can do for his community and the state "does not lie in seeking another term" in the Legislature — a comment that stirred speculation he plans to seek higher office.

"Though this announcement may come as a shock to some, careful observers of the progressive plan to pit two Hispanic Republicans against each other through redistricting may have seen this coming," Baca said, referring to new Senate district boundaries that put him and Sen. Joshua Sanchez, R-Bosque, both in Senate District 29.

"In short, I refuse to allow the radical left to pit brother against brother," said Baca, who has endorsed Sanchez in the race.

"Although I am proud of what we have accomplished, my work is not done," he added.

Lane in an interview Tuesday night said a wish to spend more time with his family factored into the decision.

"I spent four years of my life serving the people of New Mexico in Santa Fe and I loved the work of the Legislature," he said. "I now want to focus more on my family and be more present for my wife and sons."

Asked whether the simultaneous departures of the party's leaders in both the House and Senate was a blow, Lane replied, "The House Republicans are positioned for success moving forward. We have a slate of great candidates and intend on focusing on competitive races to bring New Mexico back towards the middle."

Lane, an attorney and business owner who has served in the Legislature since 2021, ascended to the minority leadership post in January 2023. He succeeded Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, who had served as minority leader since 2019.

Republican William Hall II, a retired FBI special agent, said he decided to run for the House District 3 seat after "Representative Lane decided not to run at the last minute." He said he found out Lane wasn't going to seek another term a little over a week ago.

"I was basically asked [to run for the seat], and I thought, 'Well, I'd like a chance to serve,' " Hall, 61, said in a telephone interview. "I've always been in a service capacity. I was in law enforcement for many years and so I said yes, and the rest is history. It was kind of a last-minute decision, you might say."

Hall, who was born and raised in Farmington, said he graduated from New Mexico State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He spent more than three decades in law enforcement. He said he worked for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office between eight and nine years before joining the FBI. He retired as the supervisory special agent in Gallup and Farmington in June 2022, he said.

"I have a very good understanding of the criminal justice system and what works and what doesn't work, so I'm hoping I can bring that knowledge," he said.

"I'm a native New Mexican, so I take great pride in this state," he added. "I care about the people, and I care about the state."

Hall said Lane did a "great job" in the Legislature.

"I thought he was an outstanding leader and a representative for our area and for the state," Hall said. "I was sad to see him not run, but I'm honored to try to fill his shoes. Emphasis on 'try.' "

