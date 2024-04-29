GOP Group Torches 'Deranged' Republicans Who Support Trump In Mock PSA

A Republican organization opposed to Donald Trump slammed conservative figures who recognize the danger posed by the former president but plan to vote for him anyway.

The video from Republican Voters Against Trump is an update of a 2022 spot from the organization that resembles the old ASPCA ads featuring singer Sarah McLachlan.

Instead of urging viewers to help save animals, the spokesperson here warns of prominent Trump supporters suffering from “partisan derangement syndrome.”

That list includes former Attorney General Bill Barr, who has called Trump a “horror show,” dismissed his claims of election fraud as “bullshit” and said he grew “detached from reality” after losing in 2020.

Yet last week, Barr said he’ll vote for Trump.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) recently said he “100%” stands behind his past criticism of Trump as contributing to the Jan. 6 insurrection, yet also plans to vote for him.

Ditto for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who endorsed Trump despite blaming him for a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” during the 2021 riot at the Capitol.

These “deranged” Republicans, the spokesperson says, are just “too far gone” to help:

Republican Voters Against Trump has also been running ads featuring rank-and-file GOP voters saying they can’t support the former president ― and has been collecting testimonials from anti-Trump Republican voters who are going public with their opposition.