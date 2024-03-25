GOP has a genius plan to bankrupt Arizona and turn it into one big 'Tent City'

It turns out that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was so far behind the times that he was ahead of them.

Republicans in control of the Arizona Legislature are working very hard to bring back a combination of the two worst and most costly aspects of Arpaio’s long tenure — a newer, crueler version of the racial profiling law Senate Bill 1070, and some new version of the outdoor gulag Arpaio created that was not-so-affectionately known as “Tent City” to enforce it.

SB 1070, passed by the Legislature in 2010, has cost county taxpayers well over $250 million in lawsuits so far. Its cruel, clumsy “show me your papers” enforcement also did tremendous damage to the state’s reputation and led to an enormous economic hit.

But all that was before Trump. And this is an election year.

GOP wants the border crisis to continue

Migrants and asylum seekers are guided into vans to be transported for processing by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border about a mile west of Lukeville, Ariz., on Dec. 4, 2023.

Republicans in Congress, by shooting down the bipartisan immigration and border bill created by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — which essentially would have shut down the border — are allowing the crisis to continue to use it as an appeal to gullible voters.

That’s where Republican legislative leaders in Arizona come in. They have proposed what they call the “Arizona Border Invasion Act,” which includes Senate Bill 1231 (already vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs), House Bill 2821 and House Bill 2748.

Following in Texas’ footsteps, the GOP-controlled Legislature would make it a crime to cross Arizona’s southern border anywhere but at a port of entry, punishable with up to 6 months in jail, and they’d order the Arizona attorney general to recover expenditures for enforcing the law from the federal government.

(The likelihood of that last thing ever happening is about as good at Trump getting Mexico to pay for a wall.)

This is about securing votes, not the border

Hobbs will veto both of the House bills after the GOP forces them through. Republicans then plan to pass a resolution, which Hobbs can’t veto, and put in on the ballot.

It’s a lot of tough talk that would require an enormous amount of law enforcement costs.

Court costs. Lots and lots of lawyer costs. Housing costs (that’s where “Tent City” could come in). Food. Clothing. Furniture. Bedding. Health care. Etc.

Kari Lake wants an open border: Until after the election

Plus training for the personnel charged with watching over detainees. Plus transportation. All paid for by … us.

And they wish to do all this at a time when the tax breaks for the wealthy pushed through by the GOP in recent years have led to what already is projected to be as much as a $1.7 billion deficit for the state.

It's costly and unworkable, but Trump likes it

Earlier in the legislative process, Marilyn Rodriguez, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, told lawmakers, “In the past, we have seen Arizonans stopped by police because of their skin color or the languages they speak, family members arrested by local police because they can’t prove their immigration status, mixed-status families reluctant to call the police when they are victimized due to the threat of detainment or deportation.

“The division and anger that sprang from that period are still with us today.”

True, but that does not matter to Arizona’s current GOP lawmakers.

As far as they are concerned, there is no better plan to snag voters in an election year than to push through a legislative package that could further bankrupt the state while causing the maximum amount of human misery.

Because Donald Trump likes it.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GOP has a genius plan to make Arizona one big 'Tent City'