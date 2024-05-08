GOP Franklin County commissioner draws Republican challenger on Day 2 of WA filing

A Franklin County commissioner looking to be elected to his first term attracted a challenger on Tuesday.

Paul Frenzel has jumped in the race for District 1, the seat currently occupied by county Republican Party Chair Stephen Bauman.

Bauman was appointed to the seat earlier this year in the wake of longtime Commissioner Brad Peck’s resignation, who left citing a toxic environment and workplace bullying.

Frenzel, also a Republican, filed paperwork with the Washington Secretary of State.

He was previously among the U.S. Department of Energy workers who had challenged the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements in the wake of the pandemic.

Bauman works as a development consultant and is owner of Pasco-based B4 Development and Consulting.

The state’s candidate filing period opened Monday. Candidates running for public office this year have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit their paperwork online or by mail to get their name on the ballot.

Races need at least three candidates to qualify for the Aug. 6 primary election. If two or fewer register, then the candidates automatically move on to face-off on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Dozens of Tri-City candidates registered to run on Monday, while only a few trickled in on Tuesday.

One big development so far this week was yesterday’s announcement that Pasco veterans advocate and former U.S. Senate hopeful Tiffany Smiley was challenging Newhouse, a fellow Republican, for his seat in U.S. House of Representatives.

Jerrod Sessler, the Trump-endorsed Republican in the race, is also looking to unseat Newhouse. He filed for the position late Monday night.

Several other candidates filed to run so far this week, including:

Jerome Delvin, District 1 commissioner, Benton County Jeff Smart, District 1 commissioner, Benton County Rocky Mullen, District 2 commissioner, Franklin County Ana Ruiz Kennedy, District 2 commissioner, Franklin County Stephanie Barnard, state representative No. 1, 8th District April Connors, state representative No. 2, 8th District Curtis King, state senator, 14th District Maria Beltran, state senator, 14th District Chelsea Dimas, state representative No. 1, 14th District Mark Klicker, state representative No. 1, 16th District Skyler Rude, state representative No. 2, 16th District Will McKay, District 3 commissioner, Benton County Barry Bush, commissioner No. 3, Benton County PUD Stu Nelson, District 3 commissioner, Franklin County PUD



Pedro Torres Jr., District 3 commissioner, Franklin County PUD Dave Petersen, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 1 Joe Burrowes, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 2 Diana Ruff, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 3 Norma Rodriguez, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 4 Bronson Brown, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 5 Jacqueline Stam, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 6 Jackie Shea-Brown, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 7