GOP foils surprise Democratic bid to protect contraceptive rights at Arizona Legislature

Democrats in the state Legislature on Wednesday sprang a surprise bid to revive bills that would protect the right to contraceptives.

But the efforts to force a vote on the bills failed in both chambers along party lines. Republicans cited procedural grounds in prevailing.

Identical bills in the House and Senate would have protected an array of contraceptives approved by federal law. They included birth control pills, long-lasting reversible contraceptives and emergency contraceptives, among others.

The push was a reaction to restrictive policies enacted in other states like Florida, as well as the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that embryos created through in vitro fertilization are children.

"I want to see Arizona actually give choices to families," said Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón, D-Green Valley. "Contraception is part of those decisions."

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, the sponsor of the House version of the bill, invoked a rule that pulled House Bill 2678 from the dustbin of legislative proposals and brought it up for an immediate vote.

"This is a representative body and we are here to do the people's work and we cannot do it if our voices are not heard," Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson, said.

But there was little heard in the House, beyond a debate over procedures.

In the Senate, Democrats used a similar maneuver to argue the merits of the bill, even as they acknowledged there are no Arizona laws or proposals that would ban or limit contraceptives.

Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, said lawmakers regularly pass laws that seek to head off problems that have not yet arisen. Given current events, she said SB1362 is needed to ensure that access to contraception is protected.

Sen. Priya Sundareshan, the bill's sponsor, pointed to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling as well as attempts in other states to ban the abortion pill as motivation for the Arizona legislation.

In comments after the unsuccessful vote, Sundareshan, D-Tucson, noted the citizen initiative currently being circulated to guarantee abortion rights does not address contraceptives.

"That's why we do need additional action on this issue," she said. That will have to wait until the next legislative session, she added.

No Senate Republicans spoke on the merits of the bill.

Reach the reporter at maryjo.pitzl@arizonarepublic.com or at 602-228-7566 and follow her on Threads as well as on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @maryjpitzl.

Reporter Ray Stern contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Democrats' surprise move to protect contraception fails