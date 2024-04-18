GOP files lawsuit over Gov. Tony Evers veto of literacy funds for voucher, charter schools

MADISON – Republican leaders of the state Legislature are in court seeking to reverse veto action by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on a bill aimed at funding a new plan to teach children to read.

The lawmakers filed a lawsuit earlier this week that asks a Dane County Circuit judge to declare Evers' vetoes on the bill unconstitutional, arguing the bill itself was not eligible to be partially vetoed.

The bill, which passed through the state Legislature earlier this year, outlined how funding approved in the state's current budget would be spent to improve literacy outcomes for Wisconsin students as part of a larger overhaul of reading in Wisconsin classrooms.

Evers struck language within the bill that would have also provided funding increases to private voucher schools and independent charter schools.

Attorneys for the legislative leaders argue the bill is not an appropriations bill, which is the only type of legislation subject to Evers' partial veto power. But a memo released by the Legislature's staff attorneys describes the bill as creating an appropriation.

A spokesman for the Department of Public Instruction declined to comment.

Molly Beck can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Republicans file lawsuit seeking to reverse Gov. Tony Evers veto