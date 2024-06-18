Maddow Blog | The GOP drive to put Trump’s name on stuff gets a little weird

After Ronald Reagan left the White House, conservative activists launched an initiative called the “Reagan Legacy Project.” Driven by an apparent fear that history might be unkind to the Republican icon, the right set out to give the former president a public-relations boost.

The effort proved quite effective. At Republicans’ urging, Reagan’s name is everywhere — schools, bridges, courthouses, highways, airports, even children — though some in the GOP were convinced it wasn’t enough. About a decade ago, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa tried to rename nearly all of the water surrounding the United States after Reagan.

A few years earlier, future Sen. Mitt Romney proposed the creation of a Reagan Zone of Economic Freedom — that was its actual name — that would include all of the countries around China.

But the Gipper isn’t quite the GOP hero that he once was — a variety of prominent voices in the party have conceded that Reagan couldn’t win a Republican primary in today’s climate — and legacy-minded partisans have settled on a new icon. USA Today’s Dan Morrison wrote in his new column:

As regular readers know, several GOP lawmakers want to rename Dulles Airport in northern Virginia after the failed former president, and as of this morning, the measure has 11 Republican co-sponsors.

Earlier this month, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona went a little further, introducing legislation to put Trump’s face on $500 bills. (It’s called the “Treasury Reserve Unveiling Memorable Portrait Act of 2024,” also known as the “TRUMP Act.”)

As Meidas Touch News noted over the weekend, some Republicans are even pushing an honor that was previously intended for Reagan.

Specifically, Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida would rename the immediate waters surrounding the United States, labeling them the “Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone.”

Steube’s bill doesn’t yet have any co-sponsors, but it seems like only a matter of time before the former president/felon starts asking GOP leaders about it, wondering when it and the related bills might reach the House floor.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com