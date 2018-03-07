Trump Charges His Campaign Top Dollar To Rent A Basically Empty Trump Tower Office

WASHINGTON ― Republican donors last year paid over a half-million dollars for Trump re-election campaign offices in Trump Tower ― a decision that personally benefited the president, but provided workspace for at most a handful of staff.

According to a HuffPost analysis of Federal Election Commission filings, the monthly rent was more than what candidate Donald Trump had been charging from June 2015 to March 2016, back when he was largely self-funding his campaign and when there were, on average, several dozen employees in the midtown Manhattan office.

And while it is unclear why Trump’s re-election campaign has rented so much room for so few people, its decision to do so has helped fill office space that appears to have become much more difficult to rent out since Trump won the presidency.

Neither the campaign nor the Trump Organization would say how many square feet the campaign is currently leasing or what it is paying per square foot. On the commercial market, however, the building has been forced to drop its prices dramatically.

Trump Tower had been charging $120 per square foot per year in 2016 – about 50 percent more than the going rate in midtown Manhattan. Today, the asking price is down to $80 a square foot, according to a New York City real estate broker, and there is plenty of space available, including the entire 14th floor where Trump had his campaign headquarters for the 2016 general election.

“He is really unpopular,” said the broker, who spoke on condition that his name not be used.



One Republican consultant close to the White House who is familiar with the office and its workload laughed when asked about the expense.

“There’s nobody there. It’s like two guys,” the consultant said on the condition of anonymity to avoid angering the leader of his party. “There is no campaign. There is no operation. It’s just a joke.”

According to those FEC filings, Trump’s campaign sent paychecks to a total of 21 people over the course of last year. Ten left at the end of January 2017. Two more received their last paycheck in mid-March. Only six collected a paycheck at the end of December, and one of those now has an auto-response email stating that she left the campaign this January.

No one on the campaign staff at year’s end responded to HuffPost emails. The campaign’s phone number provided an email address for media inquiries, but emails sent there were returned as undeliverable. A security guard in the Trump Tower lobby turned away a HuffPost reporter who tried to visit the campaign office on Tuesday. Eventually, a public relations business owner in Northern Virginia replied to a query that had been sent to newly named campaign manager Brad Parscale’s social media and data analytics firm in San Antonio, Texas.

“Brad is not currently available for interviews,” wrote Mark Serrano of ProActive Communications. “He is working with the campaign leadership team to develop plans to engage in the 2018 midterm elections, providing support and endorsements for candidates, and engaging Trump supporters in districts and states throughout the country to support and vote for GOP candidates.”

‘It’s What You Signed Up For’

Trump opened his re-election campaign account on the day of his inauguration last year, which enabled him to continue using donor money to rent space in his own building. No other presidential victor has kept his campaign alive in this fashion. Barack Obama did not start his re-election campaign until April 2011. George W. Bush did not start his until May of 2003.

Stuart Stevens, a GOP consultant who worked on the campaign of 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney, said donors should not be shocked that Trump is spending their money this way. “This is the least surprising president in history. He’s exactly the same person he was in the campaign,” Stevens said. “It’s what you signed up for.”

Trump made a practice of spending donor money at properties that he owned from the time he locked up the GOP nomination in the spring of 2016. The rent on the Trump Tower offices nearly quintupled, from $35,458 to $169,758 a month by July 2016, even though the number of campaign staff remained about the same. Trump also spent hundreds of thousands of donated dollars at his hotels and golf clubs, where he hosted fundraisers for himself and the party.