GOP Councilman Ryan Webb, self-proclaimed trans lesbian, loses his race; Bookout wins

MUNCIE, Ind. — Republicans went to the polls Tuesday and will have made one significant change to the Delaware County Council.

Unofficial results show Brad Bookout was nominated to an at-large seat on council, carrying 19.91% of votes in the GOP race or 4,727 votes. Jessica Piper, president of the council, received 19.96%t of the votes or 4,739 votes. Piper led all other candidates on the Republican side.

James King (Delaware County Commissioner), Bill Walters (Director of the ECI Regional Planning District), Thomas Schwegmann (CEO PONS Atlantic Partners in Berlin), and Brad Bookout (Director of Municipal and Economic Affairs in Delaware County) take a quick photo during their seven day trip to Germany and the Netherlands.

Eugene Whitehead, who is currently serving on council, was also nominated by a narrow margin with 6,700 votes or 15.58% of the vote.

Leaving the council next year will be Ryan Webb, the controversial county councilman who drew national attention by claiming at one point to be a trans female lesbian. He later withdrew the claim. Members of the trans community accused him of mocking them.

Webb garnered 15.30% of the vote or 3,632, 68 fewer votes than Whitehead.

Webb was often at odds with the establishment of his party, including Ed Carroll, the Republican chairman for the county who is also county auditor.

County Council member Ryan Webb at Tuesday meeting where he came under fire, accused of mocking trans people on social media by identifying as a woman oi color.

Though turnout was low, 18.31% of eligible voters, decisions made at the polls Tuesday will have ramifications for local government.

At times Bookout, Piper and Whitehead presented themselves as running together in campaign advertisements, along with county Commissioner President James King, who was also seeking re-nomination as a Republican this year but lost his race against Stephen Brand.

This spring Webb asked state officials to investigate the operation of the auditor’s office and its spending. He also asked the Indiana State Board of Accounts to look at the spending of economic development dollars by county commissioners, including a trip to Las Vegas earlier this year involving King and Bookout. The trip involved networking at a large gun show at The Venetian Resort.

Among other issues, Brand, who is president of the Muncie Sanitary District Board of Directors, campaigned on changing the way economic development functions in the county and being more cooperative with other local economic development organizations.

Bookout serves as economic development director for Delaware County and used to be a Democrat. He was elected to county council in 2004 and again in 2008, In 2012 he won the Democratic primary for Congress when the county was in the 6th Congressional District. He lost to Republican Luke Messer in the general election that year.

Bookout’s wife is president of Augusta Consulting, the company that the county contract’s with for its economic development services. Bookout and his associate, Bill Walters, are employees of Augusta, which is paid $323,247.36 annually for its services or nearly $1 million over the course of its current three-year contract. That contract expires at the end of 2024.

Webb issued a statement congratulating the winners after unofficial results were posted. He said the effort to defeat him involved hundreds of Democrats taking a Republican ballot to vote against him.

“I am dissatisfied in the results of only losing by a few votes,” Webb said. “I can live with that knowing that they needed 400-plus Democrats, who crossed over and voted in the Republican primary to beat me.”

Still, Webb said he would be asking for a recount.

“For the sake of transparency and holding our county government accountable, we will seek a recount,” Webb statement said.

Bookout did not return a call seeking comment.

Other candidates who did not win nomination by the Republican Party were Amber Green, who garnered 3,049 votes, David Williams, who won 2,600 votes and Lori Jessee, who had 1,299 votes.

Only two Democrats had filed to seek the three at-large county council seats, meaning they will automatically be on the ballot in the General Election. They are Chris Musick and Roger Overbey. Local Democrats can add a third candidate ahead of the fall election if they choose.

