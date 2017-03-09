GOP congressman on why Trump healthcare plan has his full support

In an interview with Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., expressed why he is fully behind President Trump’s healthcare plan. “The fact is, we’re opening the market up and making the market more accessible for the American people to be able to get true, affordable healthcare," says Mullin. When pressed on whether or not President Trump’s recent tweets about wiretaps are a distraction, Mullin said “I’m sure he has information that I don’t,” but added that his focus is primarily on healthcare right now.