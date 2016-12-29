GOP congressman: Russia did ‘what the media should have done’ by leaking emails

A longtime Republican congressman says that Russia’s leak of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the U.S. presidential election was a public service.

“If Russia succeeded in giving the American people information that was accurate,” Arizona Rep. Trent Franks said Thursday afternoon on MSNBC, “then they merely did what the media should have done.”

Franks’ comments came shortly before the Obama administration announced sanctions against Moscow for interfering with the U.S. election.

“I’m all for doing what’s necessary to protect the election here,” Franks said. “But there’s no suggestion that Russia hacked into our voting systems or anything like that.”

Rep Franks:"If Russia succeeded in giving…info that was accurate…they merely did what the media should've done" https://t.co/NSZqUJz81Q — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 29, 2016





In October, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russian hacking of American “political organizations” like the Democratic National Committee was an attempt to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system. In a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill earlier this month, the Central Intelligence Agency concluded that it was “quite clear” that electing Donald Trump was Russia’s goal.

Related: Paul Ryan welcomes Obama’s ‘overdue’ Russia retaliation

Trump dismissed the assessment, calling it a “card” being played by the Democrats to undercut his stunning election victory.

“Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and WE tried to play the Russia/CIA card,” Trump tweeted on Dec. 12. “It would be called conspiracy theory!”

Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and WE tried to play the Russia/CIA card. It would be called conspiracy theory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016





“Are we talking about the same cyberattack where it was revealed that head of the DNC illegally gave Hillary the questions to the debate?” Trump tweeted on Dec. 16.

Are we talking about the same cyberattack where it was revealed that head of the DNC illegally gave Hillary the questions to the debate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2016





On CNN, Sean Spicer, Trump’s incoming White House press secretary, also suggested to Jake Tapper that the media did not scrutinize the DNC’s lack of adequate cybersecurity.

“At what point is it incumbent upon you guys in the media to ask the DNC what measures do they take to protect this? Because it seems to me there’s a lot of talk about the DNC not doing what they should have done to protect their own network servers,” Spicer said. “I’m not saying in any way shape or form, to be clear, any attempt to hack or to do anything nefarious is wrong and illegal. At some point, the question hasn’t even been asked of the DNC, ‘Did you take basic measures to protect the data that was on there?'”

But Franks’ praise of a foreign actor’s alleged cyberattack against the United States ignited a backlash on social media.

It's good to know what side he's on: when it comes to American citizens v Russia, Franks chose Russia https://t.co/lV25RNMyAI — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 29, 2016





“It’s good to know what side he’s on,” Neera Tanden wrote on Twitter. “When it comes to American citizens v Russia, Franks chose Russia.”

Let Russia Today publish Rep. Franks' browser history and see if he feels the same way.https://t.co/pEWBSQnghi — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 29, 2016



