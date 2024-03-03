GOP caucus leaves many confused
Lack of closing time confuses many republican voters who thought the caucus would go much longer
Live results from the Missouri and Idaho Republican primaries from the Associated Press.
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
Full results from the Associated Press for the Nevada primaries and caucuses.
How a dispute between Republicans and the Nevada legislature led to Haley running in one contest and Trump running in the other.
Former President Donald Trump's victories in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho Saturday give him momentum for Super Tuesday, although the caucus votes featured limited participation.
At the conclusion of closing arguments in a hearing to decide whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, Judge Scott McAfee says he hopes to have a final decision in two weeks.
