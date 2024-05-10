GOP candidate Semi Bird vows to join WA governor race Friday. Surprises in other races

Tri-Cities Democrats are doing some political jockeying to flip a county commission seat, and a Tri-Cities candidate for Washington governor says he plans to file Friday.

The Thursday developments come as the list of candidates running for election in 2024 nears completion.

Candidates running for federal, state and county offices this year have until 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, to file paperwork with the Washington Secretary of State’s Office to get on the ballot.

Races need at least three candidates to qualify for the Aug. 6 primary election. If two or fewer register, then the candidates automatically move on to the Nov. 5 general election.

Ana Ruiz Kennedy, chair of Franklin County’s Democrat Party, has pulled out of the race for the District 2 county commission position and filed instead for the state Legislature.

The commission seat is currently held by Rocky Mullen, a two-term Republican commissioner and local business owner.

On Wednesday, Pasco City Councilwoman Blanche Barajas filed to run against Mullen as an independent.

That prompted Ruiz Kennedy to change races Thursday morning, setting her sights instead on a seat being vacated by state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.

Mosbrucker was forced into retirement this year after a judge ordered new legislative district maps following a redistricting lawsuit that forced her out of the 14th Legislative District. The new maps also give Democrats a slight political advantage over Republicans in that district.

Washington Democrats are now hoping to flip seats in the 14th District, which encompasses parts of the Yakima Valley and includes Latino strongholds like Pasco and Yakima.

As it stands Ruiz Kennedy’s only competition is Deb Manjarrez, an apple farmer from Wapato who filed as a Republican. If no one else joins, they’ll bypass the primary and move on to the general election.

WA governor race

In the race for Washington governor, rumors had been swirling about why Richland Republican Semi Bird had yet to register to run in the race. Last month, he earned the sole endorsement of delegates at the Washington State Republican Party Convention.

On Thursday, Bird’s campaign announced plans to gather Friday morning at the Benton County Voting Center in Richland to see the first Black candidate file in-person as a Republican gubernatorial candidate and “witness a historic moment in our state history.”

Once filed, Bird will face off against Democrat Bob Ferguson, the state attorney general, and Republican Dave Reichert in August in the open race to succeed Gov. Jay Inslee.

Other key filings in state, federal, local races:

U.S. Senator

Maria Cantwell, Democrat, incumbent

Chuck Jackson, Independent

Paul L. Giesick, Democrat

Dr. Raul Garcia, Republican

Henry C. Dennison, Socialist Workers

David Titon, Nonpartisan

Mel Ram, Republican

Scott Nazarino, Republican

Thor Amundson, Independent

U.S. House Washington 4th District

Dan Newhouse, Republican, incumbent

Tiffany Smiley, Republican

Jerrod Sessler, Republican

Benny Garcia, Independent

WA State Legislature — District 8

House, Position 1: Stephanie Barnard, Republican, incumbent

House, Position 2: April Connors, Republican, incumbent

WA State Legislature — District 14

House, Position 1: Chelsea Dimas, Democrat

House, Position 1: Gloria Mendoza, Republican

House, Position 2: Ana Ruiz Kennedy, Democrat

House, Position 2: Deb Manjarrez, Republican

Senate: Curtis King, Republican, incumbent

Senate: Maria Belstran, Democrat

WA State Legislature — District 16

House, Position 1: Mark Klicker, Republican, incumbent

House, Position 1: Linda Gunshefski, Democrat

House, Position 2: Skyler Rude, Republican, incumbent

Senate: Perry Dozier, Republican, incumbent

Benton County Commission

District 1: Jerome Delvin, Republican, incumbent

District 1: Jeff J. Smart, Republican

District 3: Will McKay, Republican, incumbent

District 3: Zach Fluharty, Independent

Franklin County Commission

District 1: Stephen Bauman, Republican, appointed incumbent

District 1: Paul L. Frenzel, Republican

District 2: Rocky Mullen, Republican, incumbent

District 2: Blanche Barajas, Independent

Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge

Position 1: Dave Petersen, incumbent

Position 2: Joe Burrowes, incumbent

Position 3: Diane N. Ruff, incumbent

Position 4: Norma Rodriguez, incumbent

Position 5 (no incumbent): Bronson J. Brown

Position 5 (no incumbent): Shawn P. Sant

Position 6: Jacqueline Stam, incumbent

Position 7: Jackie Shea-Brown, incumbent

Benton Public Utility Commission

Position 3: Barry Bush, incumbent

Position 3: Mike Massey

Franklin Public Utility Commission

District 3: Stu Nelson, incumbent

District 3: Pedro Torres