Tapper calls out North Carolina Republican candidate over ‘disturbing’ tweet
Michele Morrow, the Republican nominee for superintendent of North Carolina’s public schools, called for executing top Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden in several social media tweets. CNN reached out to Morrow and her campaign multiple times but did not receive a response. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Andrew Kaczynski discuss.