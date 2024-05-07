GOP candidate Brandon Herrera makes appearance with Kyle Rittenhouse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Republican candidate for Congressional District 23 — Brandon Herrera — and controversial guest Kyle Rittenhouse visited El Paso on Monday, May 6 to rally support for Herrera’s campaign in a runoff race.

Herrera is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, for the Republican nomination in District 23.

Gonzales’ far-flung district stretches from San Antonio to East El Paso.

The runoff election is May 28.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of killing two people at a protest in Wisconsin back in 2020.

Since Rittenhouse’s move to Texas, he’s become involved in Texas politics while appearing with conservative candidates like Herrera.

At Monday night’s event, the venue wouldn’t let KTSM inside to film and an organizer with Herrera’s team said interviews wouldn’t be given.

KTSM reached out to Gonzales’ team regarding Herrera’s stop in El Paso and they issued the following statement:

“Brandon Herrera continues to disqualify himself. First, he makes fun of veteran suicide. Now he says Trump will lose the election. What will he say next? Meanwhile, Tony Gonzales endorsed President Trump on day one, has the support of both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick due to his strong stance on securing the border and delivering for Texans.”

Monday’s event had a change in location from the American Legion in East El Paso to Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Que.

Herrera and Rittenhouse were set to start speaking at 6:30 p.m. although that started later than planned.

Herrera’s team let El Pasoans know that they will be block walking Saturday in the El Paso region and anyone who wanted to take a yard sign home could do so.

