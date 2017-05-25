    GOP candidate allegedly body-slammed a reporter on election eve — and the audio is insane

    So 2017 has reached a new low.

    On the eve of Montana's special election, Guardian political reporter Ben Jacobs reported that Republican candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed him at Gianforte's campaign headquarters in Bozeman.

    Audio of the incident was recorded, which we've embedded above. On it, Gianforte can be heard screaming at Jacobs to "get the hell out of here" after a scuffle. "You just body-slammed me," Jacobs then says. Jacobs reported the incident to the police, who are investigating the alleged assault, and he sought medical attention. Last month, Jacobs broke a story about Gianforte's ties to U.S.-sanctioned Russian companies.

    Gianforte's spokesperson released a statement shortly after the news broke, effectively denying Jacobs' account. "It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ," it read.

    President Trump and Vice President Pence have both recorded robocalls endorsing Gianforte and Donald Trump Jr. has joined him on the campaign trail.

    Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte is buddies with Donald Trump Jr.

    Gianforte's Wikipedia page offers some interesting details about his beliefs on retirement, politics, religion and evolution. Changes to his page have been coming in fast and already include the alleged assault on Jacobs.

    "There's nothing in the Bible that talks about retirement. And yet it's been an accepted concept in our culture today," Gianforte, who made millions in the software business, said while speaking at the Montana Bible College. "Nowhere does it say, 'Well, he was a good and faithful servant, so he went to the beach.'"

    Gianforte is hoping to fill the congressional seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, who was tapped as U.S. Secretary of the Interior earlier this year.  His opponent, Democrat and political newcomer Rob Quist, has of late closed the gap between himself and the frontrunner, tightening a race that should be a lock for Republicans. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

