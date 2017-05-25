GOP candidate allegedly body-slammed a reporter on election eve — and the audio is insane

So 2017 has reached a new low.

On the eve of Montana's special election, Guardian political reporter Ben Jacobs reported that Republican candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed him at Gianforte's campaign headquarters in Bozeman.

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

Audio of the incident was recorded, which we've embedded above. On it, Gianforte can be heard screaming at Jacobs to "get the hell out of here" after a scuffle. "You just body-slammed me," Jacobs then says. Jacobs reported the incident to the police, who are investigating the alleged assault, and he sought medical attention. Last month, Jacobs broke a story about Gianforte's ties to U.S.-sanctioned Russian companies.

For those seeking updates, just spoke with Ben. He is currently seeking medical attention and getting an X-ray on his elbow. https://t.co/j0fYkAcBsO — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) May 25, 2017

Gianforte's spokesperson released a statement shortly after the news broke, effectively denying Jacobs' account. "It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ," it read.

President Trump and Vice President Pence have both recorded robocalls endorsing Gianforte and Donald Trump Jr. has joined him on the campaign trail.

Gianforte's Wikipedia page offers some interesting details about his beliefs on retirement, politics, religion and evolution. Changes to his page have been coming in fast and already include the alleged assault on Jacobs.

"There's nothing in the Bible that talks about retirement. And yet it's been an accepted concept in our culture today," Gianforte, who made millions in the software business, said while speaking at the Montana Bible College. "Nowhere does it say, 'Well, he was a good and faithful servant, so he went to the beach.'"

Edit wars have broken out on Greg Gianforte's Wikipedia page. https://t.co/GqZ5KzPOda pic.twitter.com/ot1L5AR0Aj — John Schwartz (@jswatz) May 25, 2017

Gianforte wants the open MT seat. This reporter exposed his Russian ties. Voters should body slam Gianforte at the ballot box Thurs. #Quist https://t.co/cTJO4W2lbh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 25, 2017

Gianforte is hoping to fill the congressional seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, who was tapped as U.S. Secretary of the Interior earlier this year. His opponent, Democrat and political newcomer Rob Quist, has of late closed the gap between himself and the frontrunner, tightening a race that should be a lock for Republicans. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.