GOP bill allows 'neutral' Bible study (like that's possible) in Arizona public schools

During an election year — during any year, actually — the worst of our politicians propose legislation that is designed exclusively to appease their most narrow-minded constituents.

That is why the Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature are pushing through a bill that would allow the Ten Commandments to be posted in Arizona’s public schools.

And it is why they have included in that bill a provision that also allows district and charter schools (which are also public) to offer a “course for grades 9 through 12 pertaining to how the Bible has influenced western culture.”

In a ham-handed attempt to ward off allegations of religious indoctrination, Senate Bill 1151 also has a provision saying that such a class must meet federal and state guidelines “in maintaining religious neutrality.”

As if such a thing is possible.

Bible study belongs in churches, not schools

Could this be a student's desk in an Arizona public school?

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sen. Anthony Kern, who was among the Arizona fake electors in the last presidential election, a wayward collective of GOP operatives who boldly broke Commandment No. 9, the one about bearing false witness.

The Ten Commandments thing might actually be useful — in addition to wildly humorous — if teachers were required to post the names of politicians who broke them next to the appropriate commandment number. A competition that, clearly, would be dominated by former president Donald Trump.

Kern whines: That he is really a victim

Democrats have opposed this legislation, although many of them are Christians.

They just happen to believe that Bible study and religious instruction belong in churches, not in the multi-cultural, multi-religious setting of the public schools.

Would Republicans offer a class on the Quran?

That is, unless the GOP also is prepared to offer classes in how civilization has been influenced by the Quran of Islam, the Sacred Texts of Hinduism and of Buddhism and of Taoism, the Jewish Talmud, and other sacred texts.

And what of Native Americans and others whose spiritual beliefs are not rooted in any book? Such beliefs may not be monotheistic but polytheistic, henotheistic, animistic, shamanistic, pantheistic. Or some mixture.

Bible study in public schools isn’t education, it’s indoctrination, and the people pushing such legislation are OK with that.

Besides, does anyone, even for a second, believe that a teacher in a public or charter school teaching a class on the Bible would give the same weight to other beliefs (most likely knowing nothing about them) in a way that maintains “religious neutrality?”

If you answered “yes” to that question I’m pretty sure you’ve just joined the bill’s sponsor in violating Commandment No. 9.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bible could be taught 'neutrally' in Arizona public schools