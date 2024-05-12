GOP attorneys general are standing up for girls — and against Biden's new Title IX rules

The Biden administration is at it again in its war against women. The latest salvo comes in the form of a new set of Title IX rules saying that treating individuals as their biological sex rather than their “gender identity” is discriminatory.

Several state attorneys general have already sued over the preposterous rule. Some governors have ordered their schools not to comply. By now, everyone knows that Biden’s Title IX rule will destroy women’s sports, deny women opportunities and create dangerous situations for girls and women.

However, that’s not all Biden’s Title IX rule will do. It will also incentivize abortions and pose serious due process problems on college campuses related to sexual harassment accusations. Biden’s rule also violates the First Amendment rights of teachers and school employees who have sincerely held religious beliefs that would prevent them from complying with the rule.

The rule affects all college students, not just student athletes, because it requires educational institutions to adopt grievance procedures for students who say they have been subject to discrimination from other students. These policies could see students who inadvertently fail to use a preferred pronoun accused of sexual harassment and kicked out of school (or else the school loses its federal funding).

And of course, no Biden rule would be complete without adding incentives for abortions. Under Biden’s Title IX rule, schools must provide leave and disability services for abortions or risk losing federal funding.

Most of America, and certainly most Kansans, know the difference between a man and a woman, but Biden’s Title IX rule requires that our educational institutions ignore the biological differences between XX and XY chromosomes and instead, treat individuals as the sex with which they “identify.”

It’s insanity. If Biden has his way, a 16-year-old female high school student on an overnight field trip could be forced to share a hotel room with a biological male who identifies as a girl or the district would risk losing federal funding. A 14-year-old girl could be forced to share a locker room and change in front of an 18-year-old biological male who identifies as a woman or the district could lose funds.

It’s unconscionable, it’s dangerous for girls and women, and it’s against federal law.

The funding at stake isn’t small. It’s billions of dollars that schools use to ensure equal opportunities forwomen. Kansas, for example, received $1.6 billion in federal Title IX funding last year.

Women have made tremendous strides in the past 50 years due in part to the opportunities provided by Title IX — the same Title IX that the Biden administration wants to use to destroy women’s sports.

Biden’s Title IX rule is not based in reality. It’s not based on any laws passed by Congress. Indeed, it undermines the women’s athletic opportunities that Title IX was enacted to protect. In short, Biden’s Title IX rule is a unilateral action based on the fantasies of unelected bureaucrats in Biden’s woke U.S. Department of Education.

Fortunately, Republican attorneys general are willing to be the adults in the room and stand up for women, girls, and the unborn. Kansas along with several other states will be filing suit next week to block the rule. While the fantasists in the Biden administration trample all over Title IX, we’ll be in courtrooms defending it.

Kris Kobach is the attorney general of Kansas.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: GOP AGs standing up for girls — and against Biden's new Title IX rules