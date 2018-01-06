The GOP Asked the Internet to Sign a Birthday Card for Eric Trump. It Didn’t Go Well

Followers of the official GOP Twitter account were met with an unusual request on Friday: Sign a birthday card for President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump.

“It’s almost Eric Trump’s birthday! Make sure to sign his card and include your personal message here,” the tweet reads.

It’s almost @EricTrump’s birthday! Make sure to sign his card and include your personal message here: https://t.co/auugCIfoiF pic.twitter.com/wdQOglSxqo — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2018

But while the message got a robust 1,700 replies, most were not well wishes for the president’s son, who turned 34 on Saturday. Instead, many users were angry that the GOP was coordinating such an effort for a private citizen, as Eric Trump, who helms the Trump Organization now that his father is in office, holds no position in the administration. Others simply used the opportunity to make a few jokes.

Why is the GOP asking us to sign a birthday card for a private citizen? — Schrödinger's Trump (@SchrodngrsTrump) January 5, 2018

GOP seems to think we have a royal family or something. Weird. — bp (@allbaipage) January 6, 2018

A ruling party statement that the public should prepare well wishes for the second son of the leader is the kind of communication one would expect from an eccentric family dictatorship not a modern democracy. — SamanthaGodwin (@samanthaagodwin) January 5, 2018

You mean Eric Trump who is completely divorced from politics in order to run his father's business independently so that the president* can make unbiased policy decisions?



Right.



You guys aren't even trying anymore. Just hold a coronation already ????????







— #ReplaceAndRepeal #AbolishICE (@popcorn_jane) January 5, 2018