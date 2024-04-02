GOP again foolishly uses Arizona to dredge up Donald Trump's pervy problems

Last month, Democratic state Rep. Jevin Hodge, who was only on the job since January, resigned from office after The Arizona Republic reported that he was sanctioned for violating sexual violence and sexual abuse standards while a student at George Washington University nine years ago.

When the story broke, Hodge departed. Which was the right thing to do.

The only response that Republicans should have had to this incident, the only thing that makes sense, the only smart thing, the only honorable thing, given their presidential candidate, was … silence.

So, naturally, the GOP has done just the opposite.

Republicans use Hodge to attack Democrats

First, fake elector state Sen. Jake Hoffman, currently waiting to see if he’ll get busted by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and still angry with Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer for doing his job, posted on X, formerly Twitter:

“The ‘moral, thoughtful’ far-Left Democrat legislator @stephen_richer fawned over has resigned due to a slew of Sexual Violence allegations. Stephen is so desperate to be loved by Democrats he will praise and endorses even the worst of them.”

Then, the anonymous trolls working in failed governor candidate Kari Lake’s “War Room” added to it with this post: “How did this massive red flag escape the VERY careful vetting process of Thomas Galvin and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors?”

Kari Lake may taunt: Richer into suing her again

Now, they’ve been joined by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), whose spokesman used a Jevin Hodge reference to try and taint Democrat Kirsten Engel, running against Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani from Arizona’s 6th District.

The NRCC release said in part, “The extreme Democrats running for Congress have stayed shamefully silent on Jevin Hodge’s sexual violence violation despite vocally praising him previously. Kirsten Engel must donate the tainted money she bankrolled her campaign with by fundraising with Hodge or be complicit in Hodge’s unacceptable behavior.”

Have they forgotten Trump's sexual abuse?

A civil jury found Donald Trump guilty of sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll (left).

Shamefully silent? Complicit? Really?

Worse than, say, Ciscomani endorsing Donald Trump, who was found guilty by a civil jury of sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded $5 million, and who then was awarded $83.3 million more by a different jury in her defamation suit against Trump?

Worse than Republicans nominating a man who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women?

Donald Trump has more pervy problems than any politician in recent memory. Maybe more than any politician ever.

And every time Republicans point to a sexual misconduct issue involving a Democrat, they MUST know there will be — and should be — a comparison to Trump.

Either they are too stupid to recognize that, or convinced Trump’s MAGA cult won’t care, or of the belief that Trump meant what he said on that “Access Hollywood” tape, and they’re OK with that.

Or all three.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

