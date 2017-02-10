Google Searches During Trump's Presidency, Here's What Americans In Each State Are Asking

"Kellyanne Conway punch," "3 Doors Down," "Sean Spicer gum" and "Who is Frederick Douglass?" are just some of the top topics Americans have searched for on Google since Election Night 2016. See the complete list broken down by state.

The divisive presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had people turning to Google for information. Now, Americans are using the search engine to learn more about cabinet picks, the latest executive orders and even asking about Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s gum chewing, according Google data analyzed by Estately shared by Distractify .

The presidential election dominated searches on Google last year, according to the search engine’s data released December 2016. Trump took the first spot, followed by Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who was the fourth most googled person in 2016.

After Trump took office, Estately, a home searching platform, used Google trends to analyze search traffic for hundreds of names, terms and questions. Estately found what Americans in each state have been searching for the most on Google since Trump was inaugurated.

Searches in Alabama included looking for information on Jeff Sessions, and for those who didn’t pay attention in history class “who is Frederick Douglass?” after Sean Spicer and Trump suggested the abolitionist was still alive (he died in 1895). Meanwhile, Indiana residents googled “Cheetos bronzer” and those in Kansas searched for “Kellyanne Conway punch,” after she allegedly hit a man at an inauguration party. In New York, people were more interested in whether President Barack Obama would be able to run again, and in California people googled “Is Donald Trump a sociopath?” and “Will the world end in 2017?” or “Are we going to die?.”

Here is the complete list of Google searches across U.S. states:

ALABAMA : Jeff Sessions / Will Jeff Sessions be the next Attorney General? / Who is Frederick Douglass?

ALASKA : Trump executive order immigration / Vladimir Putin / Wikileaks / Rosneft (Russian state-owned oil company) / Meryl Streep Golden Globes speech / kakistocracy / Russia sanctions / Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

ARIZONA : Starbucks boycott / What is the A.C.A.? / Autocracy: Rules for Survival / How to emigrate to Canada

ARKANSAS : How to build a wall? / Plagiarism / live stream inauguration

CALIFORNIA : Definition of lie / Will the world end in 2017? / Twitter feud / Are we going to die? / Donald Trump Russian prostitutes / D.A.C.A. news / Trump D.A.C.A. news / Is it a Muslim ban? / Trump ISIS plan / How much would it cost to build a wall? / What did Trump do now? / How does a filibuster work? / deportation force / immigrant rights / immigration attorney near me / California secession petition / How to emigrate to Australia / Is Donald Trump a sociopath?

COLORADO : Did Obama ban Iraqi refugees in 2011 / Oleg Erovinkin / federal funding to sanctuary cities / Trump 100 day action plan / alcohol delivery / Comey effect / Neil Gorsuch

CONNECTICUT : Rex Tillerson Secretary of State / What are refugees? / Laura Ingraham

DELAWARE : Melania Trump inaugural gown / The Trump Organization / Buzzfeed Trump dossier / autocracy / Jim Acosta / grief counseling

FLORIDA : AFC-NFC Pro Bowl / Trump lowest approval rating / Hannity Assange video / Jared Kushner and Chris Christie / muerte de Fidel Castro / Obama Fidel Castro statement / How will Mexico pay for the wall?

GEORGIA : Rep. John Lewis / Putin prostitute remark / Andy Puzder minimum wage / Is Donald Trump going to be impeached? / Newt Gingrich Madonna / What the hell is going on?

HAWAII : What is Obamacare? / one-China policy

IDAHO : Trans-Pacific Partnership / General Mattis quotes

ILLINOIS : Jeb Bush guac bowl / Who will pay for the wall? / Putin election hack / Martin Shkreli dog poop / refuse fascism / Steven Mnuchin wife

INDIANA : Hamilton cast Mike Pence / Mike Pence booed / Is Donald Trump the antichrist / Trump Putin phone call / Trump protest sign ideas / Cheetos bronzer / Who really won the popular vote?

IOWA : Russian prostitutes / Where is Yemen?

KANSAS : Kellyanne Conway punch

KENTUCKY : Sean Spicer lies / Celebrities who said they would move to Canada

LOUISIANA : inauguration coverage / Trump anxiety

MAINE : Kellyanne Conway alternative facts / Sean spicer conference / Did Obama ban refugees? / Trump inauguration protests / Emoluments Clause