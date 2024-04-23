Google fires 20 more workers after pro-Palestine sit-ins: ‘Clear violation of our policies’

Google has fired about 20 more staff who protested against the tech giant’s contract with Israel, The Washington Post reports, days after the company’s chief Sundar Pichai urged employees not to “fight over disruptive issues or debate politics” in a memo.

The staff dismissals are a continuation of Google firing 28 employees who protested against the company’s cloud computing contract with the Israeli government last week. The staff were fired after an investigation found that they had staged protests inside Google’s offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California.

In Sunnyvale, the staff entered the office of Google Cloud boss Thomas Kurian, according to No Tech For Apartheid, the group that organised the demonstration.

The terminations came after a continued investigation into the 16 April sit-ins, according to a Google spokesperson.

“Our investigation into these events is now concluded, and we have terminated the employment of additional employees who were found to have been directly involved in disruptive activity,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to The Independent.

The spokesperson told The Independent Google has “confirmed and reconfirmed” that those fired were involved in the sit-ins. Last week, the company said it would “continue to investigate and take action as needed.”

“A small number of employee protesters entered and disrupted a few of our locations. Physically impeding other employees’ work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and completely unacceptable behaviour,” a Google spokesperson said following last week’s dismissals.

“We have so far concluded individual investigations that resulted in the termination of employment for 28 employees, and will continue to investigate and take action as needed,” the spokesperson added.

The recent round of firings now brings the total number of Google staff dismissed over the issue to more than 50.

No Tech for Apartheid claimed that Google “indiscriminately fired” workers, including those who did not directly participate in the sit-ins.

There has been a wave of pro-Palestinian protests in the US, including at university campuses such as Yale and Columbia.

Employees at Google protested against the company’s $1.2bn contract with Israel to provide cloud computing services to the government and military in Project Nimbus.

The protests come as Israeli forces continue to invade Gaza, killing thousands of people, including innocent civilians, to retaliate against the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israelis that left 1200 dead.

“The corporation is attempting to quash dissent, silence its workers and reassert its power over them,” a spokesperson for No Tech for Apartheid said.

In an internal memo, Google chief Mr Pichai said the tech giant’s openness was a strength that applied to work topics, but not to politics.

“We have a culture of vibrant, open discussion that enables us to create amazing products and turn great ideas into action...But ultimately we are a workplace and our policies and expectations are clear: this is a business,” he said.