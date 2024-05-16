Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams

May 16 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the late Native American rights activist Hank Adams on his 81st birthday.

The artwork features a portrait of the American Indian Movement leader speaking at a podium, juxtaposed with a forest landscape featuring a sunset, trees, a deer and tribal fishermen in a boat.

Adams is known for his extensive knowledge of Indigenous law and expert tactical skills in organizing protests.

He is the author of "20 Points," a document that "summarizes Indigenous needs, a history of their treaty rights, and includes a call for new treaties with the federal government," according to the Library of Congress.

"An indispensable leader, and essential follower and a brilliant strategist, he shaped more Native American civil, human and treaty rights policies than most people even know are important or why," the Northwest Treaty Tribes said in a press release when the Montana native died in 2020 at the age of 77.