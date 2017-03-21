Google Celebrates Nowruz

If you're located in certain countries in the Eastern Hemisphere, on Tuesday you may have discovered a colorful flower illustration when you logged into Google. The Google Doodles on landing pages in India, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were joining millions of people in celebrating Nowruz, or the Iranian New Year.

Nowruz, which you pronounce no-rooz, is an international holiday that occurs each year on or around the vernal equinox, according to Vox. A Zoroastrianism tradition that dates back at least 3,000 years, Nowruz is an important time for people in Iran and other countries to welcome the new year.

Before Nowruz, people clean their carpets and scrub their homes in order to welcome spring. Some also set a "haft seen" table with a number of items representing themes like love, beauty, renewal and wisdom. And adventurous revelers start bonfires and jump over them, singing as they try to secure good health in the coming year, according to the United States Institute of Peace.

As evidenced by the Google Doodle, the cultural significance of Nowruz has only grown over the years. Even the United Nations has designated it as a holiday.

"At a time when violent extremism seeks to destroy diversity and freedoms, Nowruz is a reminder of the power of culture and heritage to build resilient and sustainable societies," Irina Bokova, director-general of UNESCO, said on the United Nations' Nowruz website.

If you're observing Nowruz this year, know someone who is or are just eager to learn, read on for some Persian New Year greetings:

"Har ruzetan Nowruz, Nowruzetan piruz," as British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a news release Tuesday. This translates to "wishing you a prosperous new year and hoping every day will be a new start like Nowruz," according to mediareach.

"Navroz Mubarak to all Parsi friends! Praying for a year that is full of happiness, prosperity and good health," as Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi tweeted.

"May the coming year take you on the path to glory where all your endeavors become glorious and your life becomes a success story. Happy Nowruz!" as suggested by DekhNews.com.

"Sad Saal be in Saal-ha," as recommended by the Iran Chamber Society. This translates to "wishing you 100 more happy new years."

