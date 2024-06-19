Google celebrates Juneteenth 2024 with a Doodle

Google Doodle is honoring Juneteenth -- the federal holiday honoring the liberation of Black enslaved people in the U.S. Photo courtesy of Google Doodle

June 19 (UPI) -- Artist Christian Robinson from Oakland, Calif., created Wednesday's Google Doodle to commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the emancipation of Black enslaved people in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Galveston Bay, Texas, officially ending slavery in Confederate states.

Even though it was issued in 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation faced resistance from Confederate-led states such as Texas, where slavery persisted until Union troops arrived in 1865. The troops' arrival in Galveston marked a turning point as they announced freedom to enslaved Black Texans.

People observe Juneteenth nationwide through marches and community events -- all aimed at honoring those who fought for freedom and equality. Texas established Juneteenth as a state holiday in 1990, and it gained federal recognition as a holiday in 2021.

The doodle features children playing Double Dutch in front of the Google logo, beside a table of food.