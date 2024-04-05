Google can use AI to plan your vacation for you
Google can use AI to plan your vacation for you
Google can use AI to plan your vacation for you
Meanwhile, IBM plans to pause hiring for roles it thinks could soon be automated by AI, CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg last year. According to one estimate, around 4,000 workers have lost their jobs to AI since May. The ITC's mandate is to explore AI's impact on jobs while enabling people to find AI-related training programs and connecting businesses to "skilled and job-ready" workers, a spokesperson told TechCrunch in a briefing.
Brave announced on Wednesday that it's bringing its AI assistant, called Leo, to iPhone and iPad users. The AI assistant allows people to ask questions, summarize pages, create content and more. The iOS rollout follows the launch of the AI assistant on Android and desktop.
The UK and the US governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to create a common approach for independent evaluation on the safety of generative AI models.
Google.org, Google's charitable wing, is launching a new program to help fund nonprofits developing tech that leverages generative AI. Called Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI, the program is to be funded by $20 million in grants and include 21 nonprofits to start, including Quill.org, a company creating AI-powered tools for student writing feedback, and World Bank, which is building a generative AI app to make development research more accessible. In addition to funding, nonprofits in the six-month accelerator program will get access to technical training, workshops, mentors and guidance from an "AI coach."
Google is rolling out an update that makes it easier for users to find personalized shopping results, the company announced on Wednesday. The new feature lets users rate different products in order to get style recommendations when shopping for apparel, shoes and accessories. The update comes as Google continues to compete with companies like Amazon and Walmart, which have released AI-powered features to rival Google's shopping capabilities.
AI has been used in banking and finance for years. Here’s how you can leverage AI to improve your own financial situation.
Just about everyone is trying to get a piece of the generative AI action these days. While the majority of the focus remains on the model vendors like OpenAI, Anthropic and Cohere, or the bigger companies like Microsoft, Meta, Google and Amazon, there are in fact, a lot of startups trying to attack the generative AI problem in a variety of ways. Fireworks co-founder and CEO Lin Qiao points out that her company isn't training foundation models from scratch, but rather helping fine tune other models to the particular needs of a business.
Google just announced that it successfully used AI-enhanced technology to successfully predict floods along riverlines up to seven days in advance. The average timeline was five days in advance.
It'll soon be time to learn about what's next for the likes of Android, Pixel and Google's AI products. The company's I/O conference will take place on May 14.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Claire Leibowicz is the head of the AI and media integrity program at the Partnership on AI (PAI), the industry group backed by Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft and others committed to the "responsible" deployment of AI tech. Leibowicz -- who holds a BA in psychology and computer science from Harvard and a master’s degree from Oxford -- has advised companies, governments and nonprofit organizations on AI governance, generative media and digital information.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Sarah Kreps is a political scientist, U.S. Air Force veteran and analyst who focuses on U.S. foreign and defense policy. In an opinion column for The Guardian last year, she wrote that, as more money pours into AI, the AI arms race not just across companies but countries will intensify -- while the AI policy challenge will become harder.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is exploring the possibility of buying Boston-based HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation company with a market cap of over $33 billion – a number that has been climbing on those reports. If such a deal were to happen, the cost would likely be pretty substantial, involving some significant premium over the current value. It’s worth noting that the two companies have a relationship already -- a partnership to use Google ads to drive sales in HubSpot -- which can sometimes be the start of an acquisition discussion like this.
OpenStack allows enterprises to manage their own AWS-like private clouds on-premises. Dubbed 'Caracal,' this new release emphasizes new features for hosting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The typical OpenStack user is a large enterprise company.
Most pieces cost under $200, and (hint, hint) Mother's Day will be here before you know it.
A decade has now passed since Meta (née Facebook) announced plans to acquire the startup for $2 billion. A decade after the deal was announced, it’s safe to say that the VR headset hasn’t changed the world we live in. “Immersive gaming will be the first, and Oculus already has big plans here that won't be changing and we hope to accelerate,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time.
During the well-known accelerator’s first of two pitch days from the Winter 2024 cohort, a covey of TechCrunch staff tuned in, took notes, traded jokes and slowly whittled away at the dozens of presenting companies to come up with a list of early favorites. AI was, not shockingly, the biggest theme, with 86 out of 247 companies calling themselves an AI startup, but we're reaching bubble territory given that 187 mention AI in their pitches.
Five months ago, Rooms, a 3D design platform made by ex-Google employees, launched its beta version on the App Store. Rooms is an interior decorating app that falls under the cozy game category. The user growth is a notable accomplishment for a scrappy three-person team that released its web platform less than a year ago.
OnePlus has always marched to the beat of its own drummer -- for better and worse. Take, for example, the company’s latest foray into mobile artificial intelligence, the AI Eraser. Before you ask, no, this is not simply a rebadged version of Google’s longstanding and very good Magic Eraser.
OnePlus has announced a new tool called AI Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from photos.
As U.S. lawmakers weigh a possible TikTok ban, the ByteDance-owned short-form video app released an economic impact report on Thursday. In it, the company touts the platform generated $14.7 billion for small- to mid-size businesses (SMBs) last year, and a further $24.2 billion in total economic activity, supported through small business's use of TikTok. In addition, it says that over 7 million U.S. businesses rely on TikTok and that 224,000 jobs were supported by small business activity on the platform in 2023.