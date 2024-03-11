‘Goofy’ pup has had ‘0 applications or visits’ since arriving at shelter. Meet Mozart

An animal shelter in Ohio is pleading on behalf of a dog who has been overlooked by folks since arriving several months ago.

Meet Mozart, a fun-loving Boxer mix who was rescued in August but has since been on a quest to find his forever home with no success.

“Mozart has spent 7 months with us and has had 0 applications or adoption visits,” the Ohio SPCA and Humane Society posted on their Facebook.

“This big baby needs someone to give him a chance! He is a 2 year old Boxer mix that was removed from unsuitable living conditions,” rescuers said. ”Mozart is a goofy, playful guy that loves everyone he meets. He does well with kids and other dogs, and can be cat tested if needed.”

Along with his big, soulful eyes, Mozart knows a few tricks already and has the potential to learn more, according to rescuers. He would do best in a home with plenty of space to exercise, the post notes.

“Mozart is fairly active and would like a family that will give him lots of playtime. Please share to help Mozart find his furever home, he’s waited long enough!”

People flooded the comment section with words of support for the pup.

“Mozart is so handsome! Can’t believe no interest yet,” one person said. “He has so many wonderful qualities & would be a fabulous furrever pet.”

“Wish I could, handsome. Hope forever home is offered soon,” another wrote.

“How? He’s so stinking cute!!” someone commented.

Applications to visit Mozart or other pets can be downloaded at Ohiospca.org.

