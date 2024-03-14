Goodyear files charges involving 2023 bike crash that killed 2, injured 19

The man who drove a truck into a group of bicyclists a year ago, injuring 19 and killing two, has been charged in Goodyear Municipal Court.

According to online court records, 27-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan has been charged with 11 misdemeanor counts of causing serious physical injury or death by a moving violation.

The accident occurred on Feb. 25 last year. Many cyclists were seriously injured and faced months of physical therapy. The crash killed David Kero, 65, and Karen Malisa, 61.

In December, some cyclists expressed disappointment with Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell's decision to refer the case back to the Goodyear Prosecutor's Office.

At the time, Mitchell said there wasn't enough evidence to pursue a felony conviction. By referring the case back to the city, Quintana-Lujan effectively avoided any felony charges.

Reach the reporter at ahardle@gannett.com or by phone at 480-259-8545. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @AlexandraHardle.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Goodyear files charges in fatal bike crash