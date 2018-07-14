Goodwood recreates iconic Bullitt car chase scene

The two cars from the greatest car chase scene ever made have been reunited at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, to chase each other up the famous hillclimb.



The 1968 Highland Green Ford Mustang film car, driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt, and only recently back in the public eye after decades hidden away, met the 1968 Dodge Charger R/T film car at the Sussex, UK event.



With assistance from Ford, the Mustang was brought over from Tennessee, USA, with its owner Sean Kiernan, whose father bought the car for $6000 in 1974 from an advert in *Road & Track* magazine. It was one of two Mustangs used to film the famous Bullitt car chase around the streets of San Francisco – the other was badly damaged but was recently discovered after years lying derelict in Mexico.





The Dodge Charger R/T, also one of two Chargers used for the filming, is owned by classic car dealers ChromeCars in Germany, and brought to the UK to be reunited with the Mustang for the first time in 50 years.



The two cars are making regular runs up the Goodwood hillclimb this weekend, the Mustang driven by owner Sean Kiernan, with his wife, his mother and his aunt all in attendance at the event. The Charger is driven by owner Michael Gross of ChromeCars.







The story behind the Mustang is fascinating. It was sold to a Warner Brothers employee after filming had finished, then to a police officer, before Bob Kiernan bought it. In the Kiernans' ownership it was used for school runs and everyday family life before being stored away for decades. Steve McQueen tried to buy it but was turned down.







It was only after the death of Bob Kiernan that son Sean decided to resurrect the car, and it was revealed to the pubic at the Detroit motor show to mark the 50th anniversary of Bullitt and the launch of Ford's new Bullitt edition Mustang. This is the first time the Mustang has ever been to the UK.







