Goodwill hopes to help homeless community in this Kentucky city. Here's how

Goodwill Industries International, an American nonprofit with many state-operating chapters, is offering aid to unhoused communities in Kentucky.

According to a news release from the Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, the organization, founded in 1923, is launching an "Another Way" program in Bowling Green on July 1 to support unhoused individuals in the community.

According to Western Kentucky University study from 2021, the city has experienced increased economic growth in recent years, resulting in poverty and homelessness for area residents and employees.

How unhoused individuals can get help

Recipients can gain job skills and work-based learning opportunities, as well as transportation to and from worksites around the city, and the program follows a collaboration between Goodwill and the City of Bowling Green, which donated more than $81,000 to support the nonprofit's efforts.

The program will run on Tuesday and Thursday and accommodate up to four individuals for up to four hours in one van per day. "Participants earn $50, lunch and an introduction to the internal and external barrier-reduction resources at Goodwill’s Bowling Green Opportunity Center," according to the release.

“The 'Another Way' program is exactly what it says: It will give our homeless population another way to earn a living, get introduced to the Goodwill programming and live their best life,” said Chad Spencer, Goodwill’s director of career services for the southwest region.

Homeless aid program started in Louisville

The program began as a pilot in Louisville in 2019 and has since served more than 1,500 individuals, including connecting more than 600 individuals to self-sufficiency resources, transporting more than 75 to substance abuse or mental health treatment facilities, placing more than 130 in temporary-to-permanent housing and helping more than 150 find employment.

