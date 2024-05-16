Goodwill to hold hiring event at Columbus Convention and Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Goodwill is holding a hiring event at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Thursday, May 23.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature local businesses who are looking to fill multiple positions.

Attendees can explore job opportunities with employers such as Aflac, Vectorply, MWR, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Enrichment Services, and more.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.