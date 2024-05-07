Goodson proposal: Restore County Commission public comment to near beginning of meetings

Brevard County Commissioner Tom Goodson wants to give members of the public more opportunity to provide their input during commission meetings.

Goodson is proposing restoring a 30-minute general public comment period near the beginning of commission meetings, as had been the case until last year. If there is additional public comment beyond that 30-minute time span, there would be a second public comment period available at the end of the meeting. Commissioners will consider Goodson's proposal at Tuesday evening's County Commission meeting.

Currently, members of the public can sign up to speak on any agenda item, and can address the County Commission when that item comes up for debate. But if they want to address commissioners on an issue not on the agenda, they needed to wait until the end of the meeting.

North Brevard resident Kevin Jeffrey addresses the Brevard County Commission during the general public comment period at end of the commission's April 9 meeting. He had to wait more than 3½ hours after the meeting began to get that speaking opportunity.

Some residents have felt that wasn't welcoming to the public, because there was no telling how long the meeting would run — thus no way for them to know when they would get their opportunity to give their three-minute public comment. Some commission meetings are relatively short. Others stretch for hours, if there are controversial items on the agenda, lots of debate by commissioners and lots of people signed up to speak.

In his agenda report to commissioners, Goodson said his proposal is "intended to prioritize public comments, so that citizens may be heard by the board, even if they are unable to attend the entire board meeting."

Under his proposal, the first comment period would take place immediately after the County Commission votes on the consent agenda items early in the meeting. A second public comment period would provided at the conclusion of the rest of the County Commission agenda.

Goodson said this second period would be primarily for “overflow,” if not all public comments can be heard within the first 30-minute period. Speakers would not be allowed to speak during both the first and second public comment periods.

County Commission Chair Jason Steele said he would not have a problem with supporting Goodson's proposal at Tuesday's meeting, if that's an important issue to Goodson.

North Brevard resident Kevin Jeffrey was among the speakers who addressed the County Commission during the general public comment period at end of the board's April 9 meeting — a meeting that lasted 3 hours and 48 minutes. He got that chance at 8:34 p.m. ― more than 3½ hours after the meeting began, and spoke about his thoughts on elected officials being public servants, and that if they don't care about their constituents, they should resign.

In a subsequent interview, Jeffrey — who is president of the Brevard County Republican Assembly ― said he would be in favor of Goodson's proposal, noting that anything that provides more opportunities for resident input would be a good thing.

Two other residents who signed up to speak that day during the general public comment left before their turn came, because of the length of the meeting.

If approved, Goodson's proposed amendments would reinstate the method that general public comment was received by the County Commission from December 2014 to March 2023.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: County Commissioner wants to 'prioritize public comments' early in meetings