Goodlander vows to fight for freedom agenda

Jun. 12—CONCORD — Democratic congressional candidate Maggie Goodlander of Nashua said if elected she would pursue bipartisan solutions to advance freedom for Granite Staters on abortion rights, protecting democracy and helping families cope with the rising costs to pay for basic needs.

During an interview, Goodlander, 38, said she would bring her experience as a federal Justice Department administrator to press for antitrust reforms against corporate monopolies that could make housing and prescription drugs more affordable while reducing the threats to mental health that the nation's youth face while surfing on the internet.

"I am a capitalist and I believe capitalism without competition is not competition but is, in fact, a pernicious form of exploitation," Goodlander said.

"We haven't updated fundamentally our antitrust laws in 100 years."

For example, in housing, Goodlander said working class families can't afford a home in part due to a fixed, 6% fee financers attach to virtually every mortgage along with title costs she referred to as the "original junk fee."

"You make this change the same way we busted trusts through our American history, by bringing some guardrails to where the competition is being driven out and restoring fair pricing throughout the system," Goodlander said.

She faces off in this 2nd Congressional District primary against a formidable foe in former Executive Councilor and 2016 nominee for governor Colin Van Ostern of Concord, but said she's determined to build a grassroots organization that will be second to none.

Goodlander's mother, former George H. Bush administration official Betty Tamposi, ran for this seat as a GOP state legislator in 1988, losing that primary to the eventual winner, Chuck Douglas.

Standing right behind Goodlander after she filed was Dick Swett of Bow, the last Democrat to have held this seat until incumbent Annie Kuster first won it back in 2012.

Kuster is retiring at year's end after six terms in office and is backing Van Ostern, who managed her first two campaign runs for this seat.

Goodlander said New Hampshire needs to pass a state law guaranteeing a woman's abortion right and she'd support federal legislation to enshrine the Roe v. Wade protections that existed before the Supreme Court overturned that decision two years ago.

On immigration, Goodlander said the system is "obviously broken" and she criticized former President Donald Trump for blocking congressional passage of legislation President Joe Biden supported that would help stem the flow of deadly fentanyl into this country that is killing Granite Staters.

She recalled 11 years ago working for comprehensive immigration reform that included a pathway to citizenship for those here illegally while serving as a senior advisor in the U.S. Senate to the late Sens. John McCain, R-Arizona, and Joe Lieberman, D-Connecticut.

"We worked our hearts out and seeing that bill not make it across the finish line in the House of Representatives was one of my heartbreaks early on in my career.

