Goodlander makes run for Congress official

May 9—NASHUA — Maggie Tamposi Goodlander, 37, formally announced her Democratic bid for the 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House Thursday, declaring that she has the resume to deliver results for New Hampshire.

"I know how to get things done and deliver for New Hampshire," Goodlander said. "I'll be a workhorse for the people of the Second District and I'll never stop fighting for a freer and more just Granite State."

Goodlander joins a field that includes former Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern of Concord and Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Becky Whitley of Hopkinton.

Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani is seeking the Republican nomination along with 2022 candidate Lily Tang Williams of Weare and other lesser-known candidates.

In an indication of how combative this primary could get, Van Ostern released a statement from U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., who is resigning her seat at year's end and has already endorsed Van Ostern.

"As a second district voter myself, I believe strongly this race will be decided by the people of our district — not by wealthy or powerful interests from outside our state," Kuster said. "Colin is a proven New Hampshire leader who has won this district before, and will again."

A native of Nashua, Goodlander's parents were prominent in politics, her mother Betty having run for the same congressional seat in 1988 and her late father, Ted Goodlander, was a prominent real estate developer.

Goodlander, 37, is married to Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor.

In her announcement, Goodlander said she had been pregnant, but her son died in her womb at 20 weeks.

She served as a deputy assistant attorney general under AG Merrick Garland where she oversaw international, appellate and policy work in the antitrust division.

Goodlander served as counselor to Garland and in the past had clerked for Garland when he served in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the D.C. circuit; she also clerked for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer who is living in New Hampshire.

She was a senior advisor to the late U.S. Sens. John McCain and Joe Lieberman at different times, and she also worked as counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

Goodlander served for 11 years as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

