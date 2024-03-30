Goodfellow commemorates Vietnam vets

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Concho Valley Vietnam Veterans and Goodfellow Air Force Base personnel held a national Vietnam War veterans commemoration on Friday, March 29th.

The annual ceremony was held at the Memorial Plaza on base. The event marked the 51st anniversary of the withdrawal of US combat troops from Vietnam on March 29th, 1973.

“A lot of the people getting recognized — When I first came into the Air Force, these were the old guys, the old tough guys — and when we put that pin on them, you see them start welling up,” said Goodfellow Heritage Committee vice president Ronald Graham. “They’re crying. They’re getting emotional.”

A plaque was also unveiled inside the 17th Training Wing headquarters on Friday. It includes the names of more than 1,100 Airmen who served during the Vietnam War era — from 1966 to 1974.

