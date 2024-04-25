Goodbye, KISS Caboose: Downtown Knoxville losing free shuttle service

There’s not much free in this world, but a free ride around downtown is something Knoxville has been able to depend on since November 2020.

Unfortunately, KISS Caboose – short for Knoxville Information Shuttle Service – has come to a full stop, citing “insurance concerns.” At least, the “shuttle” component has gone away.

Owner Gina Kelly plans to continue the company’s other services, including curbside karaoke and "maybe some humorous bad advice,” according to an April 25 Instagram post. She's calling it "long line relief" – an opportunity to engage with people as they are waiting to get into bars, restaurants and venues.

“We have come to a fork in the road," the post reads. "So … when you see us out acting like fools on the sidewalk, join in!"

KISS Caboose was able to offer free rides by making money off ads for local companies, which were displayed on screens inside the white vans during passengers’ commutes. Drivers also received tips.

"One of the things that hit me the hardest is when people are in the van …. I like to cut up and have a good time," Gina Kelly told Knox News. "I like to roast people. I like to talk to people about our city. I won't have that, and that’s what I’m grieving.”

More than 50,000 passengers rode KISS Caboose in Knoxville

Gina Kelly previously described KISS caboose as a “guerrilla marketing and advertising company" with a "side of information and free rides.”

The business started out with a six-seat Polaris Ranger before adding mid-90s Subaru Sambar vans with the driver’s seat on the right side.

You might still see these vehicles around town, as they continue serving as mobile billboards for local businesses.

Since its inception in November 2020, KISS Caboose has served more than 50,000 passengers and 16 sponsors, according to the Instagram post.

A heartfelt message to Knoxville from KISS Caboose

Gina Kelly's life and business partner, Sean Kelly, shared a lengthy message to his social media followers, which Knox News has received permission to share.

In his post, Sean Kelly describes just how much KISS Caboose taught the retired military transplant about Knoxville.

Owner Gina Kelly poses behind the wheel of one of her KISS Caboose vehicles, which have been offering free rides to Knoxville residents and visitors since 2021. The shuttle component of the business has ended, however, due to "insurance concerns," but the vehicles could still be spotted around town serving as mobile billboards for local businesses.

"I didn't really get to truly experience Knoxville until 2020. By Spring of 2021, the feeling I had was that Knoxville was a small town lightly disguised as a city," he wrote. "The people were genuinely kind and there really was something for everyone.

"Culture is in abundance. The arts thrive here. The food is as diverse as a UN cafeteria. It was so easy to incorporate Knoxville as a genuine character to our passengers. This City sells itself."

Follow KISS Caboose on Instagram @kisscabooseknoxville for details about how the business plans to continue serving downtown Knoxville.

Ryan Wilusz is a downtown growth and development reporter.

