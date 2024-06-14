‘A good soul’: family grieves for Fort Worth teen killed in attempted robbery

Jayden Torres is remembered by his family as an adventurous, funny, and charismatic 16-year-old.

He cared about his loved ones and sticking together. He had a smile that would light up a room and took pleasure in the little things such as family cookouts and playing football for Polytechnic Senior High School.

The 16-year-old’s life was cut short on May 26 in what Fort Worth police say was an apparent attempted robbery.

The teen was found in the front parking lot of a senior living community, The Spring at Silverton, at 3850 Silverton Circle, according to police.

Authorities believe someone was attempting to rob Torres at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

As police continue investigating, Torres’ family members are trying to find out more about the circumstances that led to his death.

“We are still not understanding the reason why,” said Torres’ cousin, Arely Perez. His death has taken a toll on her as she saw him grow from a small child to a teenager.

His mother, who also lost her brother to gun violence in 2008, is also struggling with her son’s death.

“It’s kind of like reopening a wound from years ago,” said Perez. Torres’ mother is trying to stay strong for his 4-year-old brother, Perez said.

“They took a good soul,” said Perez. “They took someone so dear to all of us... unfairly.”

Two fundraisers were organized by family members to go toward the teen’s funeral and memorial costs. Collectively, they raised about $3,360 as of Thursday.