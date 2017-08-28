Good Samaritans Rescue Fellow Citizens Amid Catastrophic Floods

The citizens of Houston and nearby towns are showing amazing resilience in the face of catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Water has completely submerged homes, streets, and highways in the area and left locals stranded, waiting for help. Authorities used social media to communicate on Sunday that 911 services were at capacity, urging people to call only if they were in “imminent danger.” So locals have banded together help their neighbors.

“I just saw on the news that they needed some help and some flat-bottom boats, so I just trailered up,” John Stevens told ABC13. “I tried to call a bunch of numbers, but all the numbers are busy. So I was just trying to find somebody that knew where people needed help, and we ended up down here.”

#BREAKING - Houstonians performing their own water rescues near Brays Bayou. Look. Incredible spirit of resilience amid disaster. #ABC13pic.twitter.com/S3NYxr0nVu — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) August 27, 2017

The National Weather Service has reported that Houston has seen more than 30 inches of rain in the last 48 hours, with more to come. Hurricane Harvey, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, has yet to dissipate and is continuing to hammer the area with heavy rains.

“With this flooding event, we were using words like ‘catastrophic’ and ‘life- threatening,’” Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center, told HuffPost. “It’s as bad as we thought it was going to be, and it’s only getting worse.”

Five people have already been reported dead by the National Weather Service.

On social media, residents are sharing stories of people volunteering their boats to help authorities with rescue attempts. One video showed a man from Texas City bringing his boat to “help save some lives.” Another shows neighbors with an airboat rescuing an entire family.

Even local companies are pitching in.

Houston-based 8th Wonder Brewery brought out a high truck to navigate through flooded streets to rescue people stranded on their rooftops, ABC13 reports.

They say they called 911 and the coast guard - no answer. But @8thWonderBrew stepped up. #abc13#Meyerlandpic.twitter.com/3pv20byqRH — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) August 27, 2017

A Louisiana group called “The Cajun Navy” traveled to Texas to aid in relief efforts. The group formed as a result of devastating floods in Louisiana last year that the Red Cross called the worst disaster since Hurricane Sandy.

The Cajun Navy put together a Google Form for people to submit their locations and requests for help, and members use the app Zello to communicate on the ground with each other.

Twitter users recognized other good Samaritans in the posts below.

Private boat owners coming from all over to help evacuate people from homes around Houston. This man has been going all day. #HoustonFloodpic.twitter.com/mofHwfdvaH — Aaron Franco (@AFrancoTX) August 27, 2017

As #Houston first responders work to rescue people trapped in floods, volunteers are bringing boats to help https://t.co/tDSsheL3VZ?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313pic.twitter.com/0ZEtNehbgl — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) August 27, 2017

Good Samaritans in Houston, Texas, rescue an elderly woman today from rising floodwaters. ABC's @TomLlamasABC anchors from city tonight. pic.twitter.com/CqiYXWoOvZ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 27, 2017

Help, all the way from Monroe, LA, heading to #Houston. A group of 10 Game Warden's en route! Briefly stopping in Wharton. pic.twitter.com/8uXhcgFZLw — Stephen (@stephenfox26) August 27, 2017

"Everybody's in!" Houston family rescued from rising floodwaters by neighbors with airboat https://t.co/JZvofyopoP?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313pic.twitter.com/QzwWvLCXkS — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017

15 yr old Declan and friends have been picking people up in Meyerland since late morning @HoustonChron#houstonfloodpic.twitter.com/fOh8lwXBzm — Mark Mulligan (@mrkmully) August 27, 2017

