Heartbreaking surveillance footage shows a puppy running after the car in a parking lot in Fresno, California. The dog chased after the vehicle as the driver took off down the road. A good Samaritan saw the puppy running around and immediately approached the dog to bring her to safety. The German Shepherd puppy was loaded into a crate and driven from Fresno to North Carolina to her new home and owner. Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero has more.

