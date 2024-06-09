Good Samaritan Food Network of Ross County seeing increase in clients, donations tracking down

“….(A)nyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same.” Luke3:11

The Good Samaritan Food Network of Ross County (often referred to as Good Sam) has for the past 40 plus years endeavored to follow Christ’s teachings by feeding the hungry of Ross County. As the largest food pantry in Ross County our building at 255 Woodbridge in Chillicothe served 9026 households comprised of 26,927 individuals in 2023 and we are on track to see an increase of approximately 25% in those numbers in 2024. Since Jan. 1, 2023 we have had 1,330 new households added to those we already serve. To be eligible for our services a household must have income of 200% or less of federal poverty guidelines. We furnish enough food for approximately 5 days to each household and our clients may only receive food once a month.

The Good Samaritan Food Bank of Ross County aims to provide food to those below the poverty line. Increases in food prices have impacted how much food the bank can order.

The Ross County community has been very generous in supporting our work over the years for which we are very thankful. However 2023 and 2024, so far have been challenging. For those who may not know, a substantial reduction in SNAP benefits (the old food stamp program) took place in February of 2023. Additionally, our budget has been whipsawed by the inflation affecting food costs, just like American households everywhere. To explain why this has affected our organization so much it will help to understand our operation.

We are almost completely staffed by volunteers. We have one paid employee, our pantry manager. Our major expenses are food costs (the largest expenditure), the salary of our pantry manager, building maintenance, utilities, insurance and office supplies. Our revenues come from public donations, church contributions and grants. We also receive donations of food from individuals and organizations as well as local businesses who help: Walmart, Krogers, Aldi, Save A Lot, Dollar General, Big Lots and Valley Vending.

The majority of our food donations are received from Mid Ohio Food Bank, which supplies food pantries in 33 central and southern Ohio counties. I’ve learned that there is a misunderstanding about the food we get from Mid Ohio. While Mid Ohio does provide us with some free items, they have been affected by the same forces as Good Sam. A number of items that were formerly free from Mid Ohio we now have to pay for. Additionally, the cost of many items that we were already purchasing from them has increased substantially. While additional donations of food will certainly help us, our biggest need is more dollars. Pre Covid we would buy an amount of food from Mid Ohio that cost us $1 while that same amount would cost us about $5.15 at a grocery store. With inflation that is down to about $4 worth of food for every dollar we spend. Inflation and supply issues have also forced us to purchase some items at local grocery stores. Additionally, financial donations from the public were down about $20,000 in 2023 from 2022. This year’s money donations are tracking at even less than 2023.

We are currently working hard to reduce our expenditures. Under consideration are reducing the amount of food we give clients, not purchasing more expensive items and seeking additional grant funding. However it is still imperative for us to increase our donations of money as our deficit in 2023 was almost $50,000. At this rate we can’t operate for very long.

We know that Ross County and Chillicothe care about the less fortunate and do not wish any residents to go hungry. Donations can be dropped off at our building at 255 Woodbridge in Chillicothe, sent to us at PO Box 1780 Chillicothe OH 45601 or through our website at goodsamrossco.org. As president of the

Good Sam board I want to thank our dedicated volunteers, our donors and supporters. With your help we will weather this storm and continue our mission.

Jhan Corzine, Board President of the Good Samaritan Food Network of Ross County

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Good Samaritan Food Network of Ross County seeing increase in clients