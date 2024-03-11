Good riddance to race-baiting DEI in Florida's public colleges and universities | Letters

Good riddance to DEI at Florida universities

The Governor of Florida has struck diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) courses and programs from [public] college curricula. In addition they are dismissing DEI personnel from the positions they attained on campuses. So, while Harvard and the Ivies are drowning in an illegitimate pursuit, the University of Florida has polished its already lofty reputation among state schools. DEI has bullied its agenda into hundreds of schools across America. Erasing it from sight will allow colleges to focus more on critical courses and content than students and faculty being woke.

Richard Klitzberg, Boca Raton

What's hidden in those Epstein files?

Why are some politicians and now this Judge Luis DeLgado hellbent on not releasing the grand jury documents on Jeffrey Epstein? What are they trying to hide? The people should know all the sordid details about this very bad guy Epstein and all who were involved with him with these underage girls. The guilty ones should be known. If the DA's and prosecutors did something wrong, we should know.

Donald Coles, Boynton Beach

Judge holding up the release of Jeffrey Epstein grand jury documents only suggests there's something to hide.

Florida needs credible Black History museum

Recently, my husband and I had the privilege of visiting the new International African American Museum in Charleston, S.C. Kudos to former Charleston Mayor Joe P. Riley Jr. who initiated the idea. The city had sold the land to a restaurant owner but on-site construction revealed traces of Gadsden’s Wharf, one of the most significant sites of the American slave trade. So Riley repurchased the land and began researching his plans for a museum that would portray a moving in-depth history of the curse of slavery in our country and a stunning presentation of the beauty and meaning of the African American culture. We couldn’t help wondering though if our Florida Governor would be as supportive of this honest presentation of history. He insults our children if he thinks they are unable to grasp the meaning of this history when presented this way. It should be a part of required curriculum for students, just as the Holocaust is a required part of German students’ curriculum. Why? Two words: “Never again.”

Nancy Gau, Wellington

Cease fire needed for Florida's black bears

Once again Frank Cerabino nails it. Florida State Rep. Jason Shoaf, R- St. Joe, the sponsor of a bill permitting residents to shoot black bears, is making a play on the fears of an uninformed populace. Black bears are not predators; they are in search of food as their habitat shrinks as a result of human encroachment. The real point is not black bears, but cynical elected officials constantly trying out new ways of stoking the fears.

First it was buying guns to protect against imagined fears resulting from the election of America’s first Black president. Next, cracking down on gays, lesbians, queers and transgender individuals whose lifestyles threaten traditional families. Lastly, overturning Roe v. Wade and reclaiming control over women’s bodies and health care. Will we continue to permit cynical politicians to play on our fears and prejudices rather than perform their duties as public servants to insure delivery of public services they were elected to provide? It is time to end the reign of cynical elected officials preying on our fears and prejudices to get elected and reelected.

Bill Morris, Palm Beach Gardens

