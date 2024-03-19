'Good policies for good people': Kurt Murray announces run for State Senate District 21

Mar. 18—Kurt Murray — Stillwater rancher, farmer and former educator — is running for the open Oklahoma State Senate seat for District 21.

In September 2023, Sen. Tom Dugger (R-Stillwater) announced that he would not seek a third term in the Oklahoma Senate.

Murray, who started running for office eight months ago, did not have a campaign kickoff event and doesn't have future events planned.

Instead, his focus is on serving, he told the News Press — where we caught up with him during the Payne County Jr. Livestock Show at the Payne County Expo Center.

Murray serves on the Payne County Fair Board, as well as the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission, where he was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

"Everybody assumes that I'm coming into this with an agenda," Murray said. "... I just want to make good policies for good people. ... I think our Legislature, to some degree, is losing common sense when it comes to making good policy for things that help our citizens."

Key elements in Murray's platform include defending Oklahoma values, building the economy and stopping Joe Biden's inflation, creating jobs and opportunity, lowering taxes, reducing regulations and red tape, supporting first responders, protecting the unborn and standing for the Second Amendment.

Murray said he credits his love for politics to former President Ronald Reagan.

"(People ask), 'Are you a Republican or are you a Trump Republican?'" Murray said. "I think our party has changed from what it used to be. I tell people, when that comes up, I (say), 'Well, I really consider myself a Reagan Republican.' ... He was just one that gave me a passion for America."

Murray was an agricultural educator for 10 years in Burlington, Oklahoma. After moving to Stillwater in 2000, he was a program specialist for more than 20 years at the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.

"A good teacher is somebody that puts the students needs first ... and I think the same thing relates (to) the Legislature," Murray said. "... A lot of the things that I've done have been involved in serving people. ... I'm going into it very open-minded."

As a former educator, Murray said he puts a lot of value in helping kids, and he wants to see them grow up to become good citizens.

"It's just the profession that I chose to be in for a lot of years," Murray said. "I had an opportunity to (run for office), and I think I can continue to serve in another capacity. ... I've grown up in this state, and I love Oklahoma, and I love Payne County. I want to do good things for the people here."

Murray grew up on a farm in Canton, where his family has farmed and ranched the same land for more than 100 years. As a fourth-generation Oklahoman, he said he has a "strong sense of responsibility for saving our conservative values — and our future."

"There's some things happening potentially in agriculture that concern me, and I want to protect the way of life that we have in agriculture here in Oklahoma," Murray said.

One of those things Murray sees happening is the purchase of Oklahoma property by foreign countries. He doesn't want to deprive anybody from owning land, but said Oklahoma is a strong military state, and he's concerned that many of the buyers are from foreign countries who don't like the United States.

More than a million acres of farmland have been sold to foreign buyers, he said in a press release, and claimed 300,000 of those acres are owned for illegal drug farms.

"I think people are a little — I wouldn't say naive — but I think surprised when I tell them (that) a lot of our land is being bought by foreign ownership," Murray said. "... Some of (them) are buying it up around our Air Force bases and important things in our state that could be detrimental to us. ...I sure want to curtail that."

Getting back to the basics of education is another issue Murray is focusing on. Although he said he's proud of teachers and students in rural schools, he said "we can always do better" — especially in reading, math and STEM education.

"Seventy percent of our fourth-graders are not reading at fourth-grade level," Murray said. "And that really is the age where kids, they're no longer learning to read — now, they're beginning to read to learn. We've got to do a better job of educating our students."

He said he thinks COVID-19 might have exacerbated the problem, but even before COVID, the educational system in Oklahoma had issues. He suggested that the State might want to bring back the residency teacher program.

Murray said he thinks schools need to remember what their mission is.

"We've got to educate students, and we're not trying to teach social bias," Murray said. "...Let's let students and parents do that at home."

Murray said he's knocked on about 1,800 doors, and if the topic comes up regarding the Oklahoma State Department of Education and how State Superintendent Ryan Walters has handled things, he said he tries to give Walters the benefit of the doubt.

He said he does think OSDE's reading program and school choice have been good moves — and said he's met families whose children have excelled by moving to another school of choice. The competition for schools might make some schools "think about what kind of programs they're offering," he said.

"I think (Walters is) trying to do some things, (but) sometimes he gets a little bit in campaign mode," Murray said. "... Sometimes I just have to tell people ... 'Think about the message and not the messenger.'"

Border security is another concern for Murray, and he said that Oklahoma is "one state away from that." He spoke of a couple from Arizona who woke up one day to 20 migrants sitting in their kitchen, eating their food.

"I just can't imagine what it is to be right down there at ground zero of that," Murray said.

Of the grocery sales tax, he said it's "a very regressive tax, and eliminating the State portion of that tax gives relief to all Oklahomans, regardless of whether you're in the upper income levels or down at the bottom."

Unlike other states, Oklahoma doesn't have a lot of companies to depend on for revenue, he said, so the State needs something to operate, but he wants the tax burden to be as low as possible for Oklahomans.