“A good person”: Kansas City police ID woman killed by bullet fired outside Santa Fe home

The Kansas City woman killed in a shooting in the city’s Santa Fe neighborhood Tuesday night has been identified as 58-year-old Nancy Stinnett, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of the 32nd Street and Agnes Avenue intersection at 10 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the sound of gunshots and found the victim, Stinnett, inside a home in the 3000 block of East 32nd Street, unresponsive. Investigators said that Stinnett was inside the home when bullets from outside struck her.

Stinnett was declared dead at the scene. An investigation into the shooting continued Wednesday, police said.

De’Vion Tyler, a resident of the neighborhood, heard the gunshots late Tuesday evening, and later was surprised to learn that it was his friend, Stinnett, who had been killed.

The two had worked together at Children’s Mercy Hospital — she in a kitchen, he in a distribution role. They built a relationship, and he’d stop by the kitchen to talk or eat lunch with his friend. Tyler’s mother, who had also worked at the hospital with Stinnett, had just been on the phone with her Tuesday, he said, reflecting on the sudden loss.

“Because I know her personally, it kind of just hit different,” Tyler said. “I worked with her, so I know what kind of person she is, and I know how she takes care of her family and different things like that. It was crazy.”

“She was a good person,” he said. “She took care of her daughters, her grandkids, her brother. I know that she was taking care of a lot of people. She had a good heart.”

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS or can reach out to detectives directly by calling 816-234-5043.

The Star’s Robert Cronkleton contributed reporting to this story.