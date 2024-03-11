Is it good news for the long-delayed Route 206 project in Hillsborough?

HILLSBOROUGH – A nudge can go a long way.

Mayor Robert Briting, in his weekly video update to residents, said that talking to state officials on the long-delayed Route 206 widening and giving them "a hard nudge" is "starting to get traction."

The mayor, who has launched the 206 Get it Moving campaign, said he has met with both New Jersey Department of Transportation officials and members of Gov. Phil Murphy's office who understand the township's concerns about the project which calls for the widening of the busy highway to four lanes from Doctor's Way to Valley Road.

The township's relationship with state officials is good, he said, adding that for too long the township "didn't know what's going to happen."

The mayor said Hillsborough officials have also met with Assemblyman Roy Freiman, D-Somerset, a township resident, who has introduced legislation that requires surety companies to take quick action to complete transportation projects once they take responsibility for the work.

That's relevant to the Route 206 project because the DOT terminated its contract in April 2023 with Konkus Corp. for the federally funded $41 million project, alleging the contractor failed to follow a DOT engineer's instructions.

Responsibility of the project was then placed in the hands of Berkley Surety, which held a performance bond on the work.

Since that time, work has stalled on the project.

"It's infuriated me as much as it has infuriated you," the mayor said previously in a video to residents.

Freiman's legislation, co-sponsored by fellow District 16 Assemblywoman Mitchelle Drulis, requires a surety firm to hire a contractor within 60 days of taking responsibility for a project. That new contractor, the bill says, would then have to begin work within 60 days of getting the contract.

The bill passed the Assembly's Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee on March 4 by a 7-2 vote.

"It's a step in the right direction," Briting said.

One sign of progress, he explained, is that PSE&G has agreed to move its utility poles so work can begin on the actual widening once a new contractor is hired.

"206 needs to be back on track," Briting said. "We don't want to lose any more time."

Konkus and the DOT is now in litigation over the cancellation of the contract. A case management conference is scheduled for April 18 before Somerset County Superior Court Judge Robert Ballard who has extended the deadline for exchanging evidence to Jan. 9, 2025.

In its lawsuit against the state, Konkus alleges the termination was the result of "rage-filled" animosity between a DOT engineer and the contractor.

The state alleged the company performed work incorrectly and may have committed safety violations, which Konkus has denied.

The project was first scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024 but is now projected to be done in 2026.

