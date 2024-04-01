Good news for downtown dogs: Pet treats company planning flagship Kansas City location

Three Dog Bakery is headed to Kansas City’s Power & Light District.

The locally based company, founded in 1989 and often cited as one of the world’s first bakeries for dogs, will move into the space at 1360 Main St. later this year.

“Three Dog Bakery is one of the most beloved brands headquartered in Kansas City,” John Moncke, president of the Kansas City Power & Light District, said in a release. “We have so many pets that live throughout our residential buildings, including the Three Dog Bakery owners’ pets themselves, making this location in the heart of downtown a perfect fit.”

The new bakery will be Three Dog’s fifth in the Kansas City area and considered the company’s flagship shop. In addition to its fresh-baked dog treats (pancakes, cookies, brownies) and daily dog food and supplies, the Power & Light location will offer full-service grooming and a self-service dog-washing station.

“We have been helping pet parents celebrate birthdays, gotcha days and key milestones in their pets’ lives for over 30 years,” said Joe Dent, president of franchising and corporate bakeries at Three Dog Bakery. “We look forward to meeting all the downtown dogs and their parents when we open later this year.”

Founded by Dan Dye and Mark Beckloff, Three Dog Bakery was acquired by a private investment group in 2014. Last year, the company sold its consumer products division, which supplied treats to stores like Target and Walmart, to a New York-based private equity firm. It is now focused on retail bakery operations, of which there are roughly 50 locations in the U.S. and Canada.