‘It’s good for the morale’: Lake Tyler almost back to normal after severe storms last week

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Fun in the sun is back at Lake Tyler as many celebrated Father’s Day weekend on the lake Friday.

“It’s been really great just honestly seeing family and friends out hanging out,” Holly Ingram, with Tyler Paddle, said.

After severe weather slammed certain areas on the lake last week, it caused temporary closures. Fortunately, many have put that in the rear-view mirror.

“In the week since then, things have really been back to normal,” Lake Tyler Marina Resort owner Brent Allen said.

On Friday, boats were gliding over the lake and people were cooling off in the water. Even animals were getting in on the fun to beat the pre-summer heat.

“The lake being open is a big deal,“ Holton Walker, a Whitehouse resident, said. “It brings a lot of revenue to Tyler and Whitehouse. People travel. It’s just good to have it open.”

Many are thrilled to be able to get back out on the water, especially for some who suffered storm damage.

“It’s good for the morale of people who have had storm damage,” Walker said. “They have a little bit of an outlet to take the kids out in the water. Fishing, tubing, whatever they’re doing.”

With some debris still around the lake, Allen asked for boaters and swimmers to be cautious.

“Stuff continues to wash up that we see,” Allen said. “Just be aware of your surroundings and everything will be fine.”

With the start of summer next week, the lake is expected to be packed once again.

“It’s just been a very good boom for the economy for us,” Allen said.

As many will look to make summer memories at the lake.

