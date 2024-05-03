‘He was a good man’: Funeral held for fallen Billerica Police Sergeant Ian Taylor

Mixed emotions of heartache and pride were felt by many people in Lawrence Friday for the funeral of fallen Billerica Sergeant Ian Taylor. Sgt. Taylor was tragically killed one week ago while working detail at a construction site.

Members of law enforcement from Massachusetts and beyond stood side-by-side outside of St. Patrick’s Church. Some people said on a difficult day like this, it’s nice to know they have each other.

“It’s hard for me to not tear up when I hear the bagpipes and I see the families and their reaction to their loss, it makes me realize that this could be any one of us,” said Trooper Sean Hauter, Vermont State Police.

As Sgt. Taylor was escorted into the church, Lawrence Acting Police Chief Melix Bonilla reflected on his memory.

“He was a good man, we love him, he’s a Lawrence boy, I’m glad we brought him home,” said Bonilla, “This is the church where he got married.”

‘His life had impact’: Billerica police mourning loss of sergeant killed in construction accident

Sgt. Taylor leaves behind a wife and two kids.

The 21-year law enforcement veteran started with Lawrence PD in 2003, continued through Wilmington PD, and has worked as a detective with Billerica since 2011.

“No matter where we’re from you know the law enforcement family, we don’t just use that as a catchphrase we really do mean it,” said Hauter.

The 49-year-old was helping move a tractor-trailer at a construction site last week when he was struck and killed by an excavator.

Some people attending his funeral mass got emotional.

“It also shows us the dangers of this job and I think the message to live worthy to be a good person every day because life is short,” said Mass. State Rep. Steven Xiarhos.

What exactly happened during the deadly incident is still under investigation. Following the mass, friends and family went to a private burial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW