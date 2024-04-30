Take a good look: Tech VIP’s rare, fabulous Northern California estate for sale at $24.5M

The former leader of a top internet search company is selling his ultra-private estate in Atherton, a California enclave known for having the most expensive zip code in the United States, according to Compass real estate.

Known as the Walsh Estate, the property is listed for $24.5 million. Atherton is 30 miles south of San Francisco.

The property is owned by 383 Associates, a limited liability company, according to public property records. A Compass representative did not identify the seller by name, but several media reports said the property is the longtime home of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

The sellers bought the original home on the Walsh Road property in 1990, and eventually acquired three contiguous parcels of land to create a spectacular compound in the style of a classic European country estate, according to Compass real estate.

In 2007, an extensive remodel expanded the graceful main residence and added a guest house that opens onto an expansive entertaining pavilion. After adding the third parcel, the owners built an English garden house and put in a landscaped garden with views of the hills to the east. Another expansion of the property was finished in 2013, creating a secluded retreat suited for entertaining large groups of people while maintaining a warm and intimate setting for family.

“It is so rare to see this much land in Atherton, over three acres, but to spend time there and understand the thought and consideration that went into the current design, you realize how unique it really is,” listing agent Katharine Carroll of Compass said in an email statement. “The grounds are so beautiful — it feels like being at Filoli (a historic house and gardens in nearby Woodside).

“Working with the elevation and hillside, the landscape design creates a feeling of peace, but also provides a natural level of privacy not found in the flats of Atherton,” Carroll said. “While this property has served the sellers so well, the possibilities of developing features to incorporate the views are so exciting. Someone will be able to build their own fabulous legacy at Walsh Estate.”

The main house spans 5,265 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms sitting on 3.36 acres.

“The main home features a gracious scale and the finest material selection,” the official property listing states. “Embracing the beauty and climate of California, but with a nod to classic European design, almost every room affords access to the verdant outdoors with ample natural light and entry to the home’s many terraces.”

The expansive grassy entertainment area outdoors is highlighted by an impressive outdoor fireplace and amphitheater on one side, and a cascading water feature on the other.

Other features of the estate include:

▪ Herringbone hardwood floors.

▪ A chef’s kitchen with custom marble counter and back splash, two sinks, two dishwashers and a Thermador professional range.

▪ Breakfast nook with bay window and access to private patio with custom water feature.

▪ Filled with natural light, a formal dining room with a bay window overlooking the pool.

▪ A living room that opens out to the pool terrace and patio.

▪ A formal entry spotlights a dramatic stairway.

▪ Office/study with fireplace and pool access.

▪ Family room with a wet bar, fireplace and access to the pool terrace.

▪ A private sun room with garden and fountain.

▪ A primary suite with en-suite bath and dressing room, access to a private terrace, marble shower, elegant soaking tub and dual water closets.

▪ Laundry room and home staff office.

▪ Detached three-car garage with a recreation room below.

▪ A separate office with powder room and skylight.